Soy scholarship available to high school seniors

St. Louis, Mo. — If you or someone you know is an outstanding high school senior interested in pursuing a career in agriculture, the American Soybean Association has an opportunity for you.

Future ag leaders are vital to the sustainability and growth of the agriculture industry, and the American Soybean Association wants to provide one of these students a college scholarship as they begin their agriculture education.

The Soy Scholarship is a $7,000, one-time award presented to a high school senior who plans to pursue agriculture as an area of study at any accredited college or university in the 2023-24 academic year. The scholarship is managed by ASA and made possible through a grant by BASF Corporation.

“Whether its combating climate change, finding new sustainable uses for our crops and byproducts, or testing innovative technology in the fields, we’re embarking on a new age of agriculture. It’s an exciting time with numerous career opportunities for future ag leaders, and we’re thrilled to support this next generation,” ASA President Brad Doyle (AR) said. “ASA is grateful for its longstanding partnership with BASF and proud to invest in the future farmers, scientists, teachers, and other ag careers that will drive the industry forward.”

ASA and BASF have recognized and rewarded students for their hard work and interest in agriculture through the Soy Scholarship since 2008.

“The needs of our rapidly changing planet are growing at a speed that requires a tenacious pool of scholars, poised to meet its demands,” said Scott Kay, vice president, U.S. Crop, BASF Agricultural Solutions North America. “BASF is thrilled to support the students, learning, leading and meeting these challenges head-on at ground level.”

The scholarship is awarded in $3,500 increments (one per semester) for the 2023-24-school year. The student must be a child or grandchild of a current ASA member, maintain successful academic progress and be in good standing with the college or university to receive the full amount of the scholarship. High school seniors may apply online Oct. 17-Dec. 31, 2022. Click here to apply.

The final selection will be made at the beginning of January by a select committee of soybean grower leaders. The student will be notified by mid-January, with an official announcement to follow. Click here for more details.