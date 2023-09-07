Stark Bird Quest to be held Sept. 15 and 16

By -
0
34
blackburnian warbler
The blackburnian warbler is one of the birds that may pass through your backyard on its way to South America this fall. Known for its black and white feathers and bright orange throat, it may be a bit more yellowish-orange this time of year when it's not competing for mates. (Tim Daniel, Ohio Division of Wildlife, photo)

CANTON, Ohio — Canton Audubon Society, Huston-Brumbaugh Nature Center, Stark Parks and The Wilderness Center are hosting the Stark County Bird Quest from 4 p.m. Sept. 15 to 4 p.m. Sept. 16.

Bird and nature lovers are invited to participate in this free quest to discover bird life residing across Stark County. A free celebration for registered participants will take place immediately following the conclusion of Bird Quest at Fry Family Park beginning at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

Interested participants can gather a friend or two and register to participate on the Bird Quest webpage at cantonaudubon.org/stark-county-bird-quest. Full details are available on the Bird Quest webpage.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.