Stark County Dairy Promoters Scholarships available

Stark County Dairy Promoters Scholarships are available again this year to Stark County high school seniors who meet the eligibility requirements. The deadline for submitting applications is April 1.

Eligibility

Eligible students include Stark County students already in college and students who have won a Stark County Dairy Promoters Scholarship in the past.

All Applicants must:

be a resident of Stark County, Ohio.

be pursuing 2- or 4-year college-level study or graduate level study in the fields of dairy science, large animal veterinary medicine, human nutrition or food science.

have a 2.5 high school GPA.

have demonstrated financial need.

Apply

To apply for this scholarship, students must go online to the Stark Community Foundation at www.starkcf.org/scholarships. For more information, calls should be directed to the foundation at 330-454-3426. Applications should be submitted by April 1.