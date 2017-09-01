Stark County Fair results 2017

By -
0
0
Stark grand chickens
Sierra Baum sold her grand champion pen of chickens for $800 to Pat Fallot, mayor of Louisvile; Hagan Heating and Plumbing; Hagan For State Representative; and Gabric Bauman & Wilson for Marlington School Board.

CANTON — The Stark County Fair continues through Sept. 4 in Canton. Check out some of the early sale results here, and check back for more results as they become available.

RABBIT MEAT PEN
Number of Meat Pens of Three: 10

Grand champion meat pen: Christian Pernell
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Jeremy Foltz
Reserve champion meat pen: Grayson Hilderbrandt
Bid: $800
Buyer: Judge David Nist, Commissioner Bill Smith, Judge Rosemarie A. Hall, and Gabric Bauman & Wilson for Marlington School Board

Stark grand chicken

Sierra Baum sold her grand champion pen of chickens for $800 to Pat Fallot, mayor of Louisvile; Hagan Heating and Plumbing; Hagan For State Representative; and Gabric Bauman & Wilson for Marlington School Board.
<
>
<
>
1 View

Stark grand chicken

Sierra Baum sold her grand champion pen of chickens for $800 to Pat Fallot, mayor of Louisvile; Hagan Heating and Plumbing; Hagan For State Representative; and Gabric Bauman & Wilson for Marlington School Board.
2 View

Stark grand rabbit fryer

Christian Pernell sold his grand champion rabbit fryer for $700 to K. Palmer Insurance and Financial Service.
3 View

Stark grand rabbit pen

Christian Pernell sold his grand champion pen of rabbits for $1,000 to Jeremy Foltz. He was joined by fair king Daniel Wolfe and queen Mikayla Durkin.
4 View

Stark grand turkey

Calvin Kiko sold his 44.90-pound grand champion turkey for $2,250 to Hunter Palmer (left) of Paris and Washington Insurance, and Cliff Linder of Umbarger Feeds.
5 View

Stark reserve chicken

Alison Waugh sold her reserve champion pen of chickens for $600 to Gabric Bauman & Wilson for Marlington School Board; Judge David Nist; Judge Rosemarie A. Hall; Commissioner Bill Smith; Judge Curt Werren; and Alan Harold, Stark County auditor.
6 View

Stark reserve rabbit fryer

Christian Pernell sold his reserve champion rabbit fryer for $700 to Chase Snyder of Snyder Show Cattle.
7 View

Stark reserve rabbit

Grayson Hilderbrandt sold his reserve champion pen of rabbits for $800 to Judge David Nist, Commissioner Bill Smith, Judge Rosemarie A. Hall, and Gabric Bauman & Wilson for Marlington School Board.
8 View

Stark reserve turkey

Anthony Johnson sold his 48.70-pound reserve champion turkey for $1,000 to John Tabellion; Red Star Veterinary Clinic; Jason Pugh, Attorneys Bixler & Moore Co.; and Enviroscapes.

RABBIT FRYER
Number of Lots: 20

Grand champion fryer: Christian Pernell
Bid: $700
Buyer: K. Palmer Insurance and Financial Service
Reserve champion fryer: Christian Pernell
Bid: $700
Buyer: Snyder Show Cattle

TURKEY
Number of lots: 48

Grand champion turkey: Calvin Kiko
Bid: $2,250 Weight: 44.90
Buyer: Paris and Washington Insurance, and Cliff Linder/Umbarger Feeds.
Reserve champion turkey: Anthony Johnson
Bid: $1,000 Weight: 48.70
Buyer: John Tabellion; Red Star Veterinary Clinic; Jason Pugh, Attorneys Bixler & Moore Co.; and Enviroscapes.

CHICKENS
Number of lots: 77

Grand champion exhibitor: Sierra Baum
Bid: $800 Weight: 13.00
Buyer: Pat Fallot, mayor of Louisvile; Hagan Heating and Plumbing; Hagan For State Representative; and Gabric Bauman & Wilson for Marlington School Board
Reserve champion exhibitor: Alison Waugh
Bid: $600 Weight: 16.73 pounds
Buyer: Gabric Bauman & Wilson for Marlington School Board; Judge David Nist; Judge Rosemarie A. Hall; Commissioner Bill Smith; Judge Curt Werren; and Alan Harold, Stark County auditor

Auctioneers: Kiko Auctioneers

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous article2017 Canfield Fair results
http://www.farmanddairy.com
Chris Kick lives in Wooster, Ohio. An American FFA Degree recipient, he holds a bachelor’s in creative writing from Ashland University. He spends his free time on his grandparents’ farms in Wayne and Holmes counties.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.