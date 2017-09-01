Stark County Fair results 2017

CANTON — The Stark County Fair continues through Sept. 4 in Canton. Check out some of the early sale results here, and check back for more results as they become available.
RABBIT MEAT PEN Number of Meat Pens of Three: 10
Grand champion meat pen:Christian Pernell Bid: $1,000 Buyer: Jeremy Foltz Reserve champion meat pen:Grayson Hilderbrandt Bid: $800 Buyer: Judge David Nist, Commissioner Bill Smith, Judge Rosemarie A. Hall, and Gabric Bauman & Wilson for Marlington School Board
Sierra Baum sold her grand champion pen of chickens for $800 to Pat Fallot, mayor of Louisvile; Hagan Heating and Plumbing; Hagan For State Representative; and Gabric Bauman & Wilson for Marlington School Board.
Alison Waugh sold her reserve champion pen of chickens for $600 to Gabric Bauman & Wilson for Marlington School Board; Judge David Nist; Judge Rosemarie A. Hall; Commissioner Bill Smith; Judge Curt Werren; and Alan Harold, Stark County auditor.
Anthony Johnson sold his 48.70-pound reserve champion turkey for $1,000 to John Tabellion; Red Star Veterinary Clinic; Jason Pugh, Attorneys Bixler & Moore Co.; and Enviroscapes.
RABBIT FRYER Number of Lots: 20
Grand champion fryer:Christian Pernell Bid: $700 Buyer: K. Palmer Insurance and Financial Service Reserve champion fryer:Christian Pernell Bid: $700 Buyer: Snyder Show Cattle
TURKEY Number of lots: 48
Grand champion turkey:Calvin Kiko Bid: $2,250 Weight: 44.90 Buyer: Paris and Washington Insurance, and Cliff Linder/Umbarger Feeds. Reserve champion turkey:Anthony Johnson Bid: $1,000 Weight: 48.70 Buyer: John Tabellion; Red Star Veterinary Clinic; Jason Pugh, Attorneys Bixler & Moore Co.; and Enviroscapes.
CHICKENS Number of lots: 77
Grand champion exhibitor:Sierra Baum Bid: $800 Weight: 13.00 Buyer: Pat Fallot, mayor of Louisvile; Hagan Heating and Plumbing; Hagan For State Representative; and Gabric Bauman & Wilson for Marlington School Board Reserve champion exhibitor: Alison Waugh Bid: $600 Weight: 16.73 pounds Buyer: Gabric Bauman & Wilson for Marlington School Board; Judge David Nist; Judge Rosemarie A. Hall; Commissioner Bill Smith; Judge Curt Werren; and Alan Harold, Stark County auditor