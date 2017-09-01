Stark County Fair results 2017

CANTON — The Stark County Fair continues through Sept. 4 in Canton. Check out some of the early sale results here, and check back for more results as they become available.

RABBIT MEAT PEN

Number of Meat Pens of Three: 10

Grand champion meat pen: Christian Pernell

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Jeremy Foltz

Reserve champion meat pen: Grayson Hilderbrandt

Bid: $800

Buyer: Judge David Nist, Commissioner Bill Smith, Judge Rosemarie A. Hall, and Gabric Bauman & Wilson for Marlington School Board

RABBIT FRYER

Number of Lots: 20

Grand champion fryer: Christian Pernell

Bid: $700

Buyer: K. Palmer Insurance and Financial Service

Reserve champion fryer: Christian Pernell

Bid: $700

Buyer: Snyder Show Cattle

TURKEY

Number of lots: 48

Grand champion turkey: Calvin Kiko

Bid: $2,250 Weight: 44.90

Buyer: Paris and Washington Insurance, and Cliff Linder/Umbarger Feeds.

Reserve champion turkey: Anthony Johnson

Bid: $1,000 Weight: 48.70

Buyer: John Tabellion; Red Star Veterinary Clinic; Jason Pugh, Attorneys Bixler & Moore Co.; and Enviroscapes.

CHICKENS

Number of lots: 77

Grand champion exhibitor: Sierra Baum

Bid: $800 Weight: 13.00

Buyer: Pat Fallot, mayor of Louisvile; Hagan Heating and Plumbing; Hagan For State Representative; and Gabric Bauman & Wilson for Marlington School Board

Reserve champion exhibitor: Alison Waugh

Bid: $600 Weight: 16.73 pounds

Buyer: Gabric Bauman & Wilson for Marlington School Board; Judge David Nist; Judge Rosemarie A. Hall; Commissioner Bill Smith; Judge Curt Werren; and Alan Harold, Stark County auditor

Auctioneers: Kiko Auctioneers