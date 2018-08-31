Stark County fair sale results 2018

<

>

1 View Stark grand dairy beef carcass Klara Pero sold her 1,431-pound grand champion dairy carcass steer for $1.35 a pound to Hunter Palmer, of Paris & Washington Insurance.

2 View Stark grand dairy feeder Ashley Wentling sold her 638-pound grand champion dairy feeder for $3.75 a pound to Bill Hensel, of New York Life Insurance.

3 View Stark grand dairy steer Maddie Bishop sold her 1,524-pound grand champion dairy steer for $2.50 a pound to Paris & Washington Insurance. From left to right is fair king Kalob Wilson, Hunter Palmer, dairy princess Lindsay L’Amoreaux, and dairy sweetheart Kora Pero.

4 View Stark judging teams The Hamilton Insurance Agency bid $2,250 in support of the Stark County dairy judging teams.

5 View Stark reserve cheese Jaclyn Kiko sold the reserve champion dairy cheese for $5,500 to Paris and Washington Insurance, Wallace Farms Feed & Drive-Thru, and Campbell Bros.

6 View Stark reserve dairy beef carcass Carter Varner sold his 1,276-pound reserve champion dairy carcass steer for $1.60 a pound to Hunter Palmer, of K Palmer Insurance.

7 View Stark reserve dairy feeder Josh Landes sold his 619-pound reserve champion dairy feeder for $2.75 a pound to Larry Krystowski, of Krystowski Tractor Sales.

8 View Stark grand chickens Sullivan Kennedy sold his grand champion pen of meat chickens for $800 to the Hartville Kitchen, represented by Caleb Shelly (left), Luke and Sawyer Sommers.

9 View Stark grand fryer Grayson Hilderbrandt sold his grand champion rabbit fryer for $600 to Earline Hermann.

10 View Stark reserve dairy steer Victoria Bennage sold her 1,464-pound reserve champion dairy steer for $2 a pound to Paris & Washington Insurance. From left to right is Hunter Palmer, dairy princess Lindsay L’Amoreaux, and dairy sweetheart Kora Pero.

11 View Stark scholarships Stark County dairy scholarships, for $1,000 each, were presented to Nicole Cook (left), Daniel Wolfe and Sydney Daniel. The scholarship program was supported this year by Jim and Sue Kiko.

12 View Stark grand rabbit Christian Pernell sold his grand champion pen of meat rabbits for $400 to Chase Snyder, of Snyder Show Cattle.

13 View Stark grand turkey Nick Johnson sold his 51.1-pound grand champion turkey for $1,000 to Judge David Nist (left), Alan Harold/Stark County Auditor, Reggie Stoltzfus for State Representative, Judge Rosemarie A. Hall, and Judge Kristin Farmer (unpictured).

14 View Stark reserve chickens Will Tabellion sold his reserve champion pen of meat chickens for $850 to Thomas & Associates PPS; Daniel and Shelley Johnson; Jason Pugh, Atty-Bixler & Moore; and George and Becky Kiko.

15 View Stark reserve fryer Larry Mackey sold his reserve champion rabbit fryer for $400 to Bill Roberts.

16 View Stark reserve rabbit Larry Mackey sold his reserve champion pen of meat rabbits for $500 to Snyder Show Cattle, Judge Rosemarie A. Hall (right), Matthews for Judge (center), and Judge David Nist (left).

17 View Stark reserve turkey Anthony Johnson sold his 49.35-pound reserve champion turkey for $700 to John Tabellion (left); Attorney Jason Pugh for Bixler & Moore; and George and Becky Kiko.