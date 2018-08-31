Stark County fair sale results 2018

Morgan Campbell sold the grand champion dairy cheese for $6,000 to Paris and Washington Insurance, and Wallace Farms Feed & Drive-Thru.

Reported by Catie Noyes and Chris Kick

(More results will be posted as the sale continues.)

DAIRY CHEESE
Number of Market Lots: 13

Grand champion: Morgan Campbell
Bid: $6,000
Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance, Wallace Farms Feed & Drive-Thru
Reserve champion: Jaclyn Kiko
Bid: $5,500
Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance, Wallace Farms Feed & Drive-Thru

Stark grand dairy beef carcass

Klara Pero sold her 1,431-pound grand champion dairy carcass steer for $1.35 a pound to Hunter Palmer, of Paris & Washington Insurance.
DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Number of Market Lots: 132

Grand champion: Ashley Wentling
Bid: $3.75pound Weight: 638 pounds
Buyer: New York Life Insurance
Reserve champion: Josh Landes
Bid: $2.75/pound Weight: 619 pounds
Buyer: Krystowski Tractor Sales

DAIRY BEEF STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 19
Average: $2.31/pound
Grand champion: Maddie Bishop
Bid: $2.50/pound Weight: 1,524 pounds
Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance
Reserve champion: Victoria Bennage
Bid: $2/pound Weight: 1,464 pounds
Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance

Grand champion carcass: Klara Pero
Bid: $1.35/pound Weight: 1,431 pounds
Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance
Reserve champion carcass: Carter Varner
Bid: $1.60/pound Weight: 1,276 pounds
Buyer: K Palmer Insurance

CHICKENS
Number of lots: 105

Grand champion exhibitor: Sullivan Kennedy
Bid: $800
Buyer: Hartville Kitchen
Reserve champion exhibitor: Will Tabellion
Bid: $850
Buyer: Thomas & Associates PPS; Daniel and Shelley Johnson; Jason Pugh, Atty-Bixler & Moore Co.; and George and Becky Kiko

TURKEY
Number of lots: 54

Grand champion turkey: Nick Johnson
Bid: $1,000 Weight: 51.10 pounds
Buyer: Judge David Nist, Alan Harold/Stark County Auditor, Reggie Stoltzfus for State Representative, Judge Rosemarie A. Hall, and Judge Kristin Farmer
Reserve champion turkey: Anthony Johnson
Bid: $700 Weight: 49.35 pounds
Buyer: John Tabellion; Jason Pugh, Attorneys Bixler & Moore Co.; and George and Becky Kiko

RABBIT MEAT PEN
Number of Meat Pens of Three: 12

Grand champion meat pen: Christian Pernell
Bid: $400
Buyer: Snyder Show Cattle
Reserve champion meat pen: Larry Mackey
Bid: $500
Buyer: Judge David Nist, Matthews for Judge, Judge Rosemarie A. Hall, and Snyder Show Cattle

RABBIT FRYER
Number of Lots: 9

Grand champion fryer: Grayson Hilderbrandt
Bid: $600
Buyer: Earline Hermann
Reserve champion fryer: Larry Mackey
Bid: $400
Buyer: Bill Roberts

 

