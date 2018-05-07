Starting at community college, finishing at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — For some Pennsylvania students who want to earn a bachelor’s degree, starting off at a four-year institution like Penn State might not be an option.

Instead, they begin their academic careers at one of the state’s many community colleges. But thanks to what’s known as an articulation agreement, those students have the opportunity to transfer credits earned at a community college and apply them toward a baccalaureate degree at Penn State.

“The overarching goal is to provide access to Penn State throughout the Commonwealth for students who begin their studies at community colleges,” said Penny Carlson, assistant vice president and executive director of academic services for the Commonwealth Campuses, of the articulation agreements. Essentially, the agreements are a pact between Penn State and the community colleges that gives students the chance to build on their two-year associate degree and earn a four-year bachelor’s degree at the University.

LEARN MORE: To learn more about the path from community college to Penn State, visit https://priorlearning.psu.edu/earn-credit/transfer

One of those benefitting from such agreement is Marcella Moore, a returning adult student who is an ordained minister and is working toward a degree in biobehavioral health at Penn State New Kensington.

As a high school student in the early 1970s, Moore said the expectations for women graduating from school were different than they are today.

“You were going to go to work right out of high school,” the 64-year-old mother and grandmother recalls. “I took bookkeeping. You were either going to be a school teacher or a nurse.”

Moore focused on business-related courses — typing, shorthand, accounting — but the classes weren’t designed for women to lead. “We were going to be in an assisting mode to somebody else, as a receptionist or a secretary.”

She went to work and raised a family, but never let go of her ultimate dream. “I had a desire to go to college.”

Eventually, Moore began taking courses at Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC). There, a faculty member told her about a program that allowed WCCC students who complete an associate degree to transfer to Penn State to work on a bachelor’s degree.

She chose biobehavioral health to complement her work as a minister in offering healing and deliverance.

“You see a lot of young people with diabetes and illnesses that we hadn’t seen before,” Moore said. “What is going on with them? Are they using food as a comfort or a pacifier? What’s really going on with you that you’re doing these things to your health?”

Adding access

Penn State signed its first articulation agreement with Harrisburg Area Community College in November 1995. Carlson said that in the time since, the University has inked agreements with 12 of the 14 community colleges in Pennsylvania and the private Lakawanna College in Scranton.

She said the agreements are a partnership between Penn State and a local community college, not a competition to recruit students away.

“We want students to successfully finish their associate degrees at the community college. We provide them the opportunity to transfer to Penn State to complete a baccalaureate degree,” Carlson said. In many instances, students attending community colleges are adult learners who are local and are working professionals. Articulation agreements give those students access to baccalaureate degrees through the University.

LEARN MORE: See the complete list of Pennsylvania community colleges that Penn State has articulation agreements with: https://priorlearning.psu.edu/transfer-agreements-pennsylvania-community-colleges

She said for the 2016-17 academic year, 43 percent of community college transfer students were adult learners.

Since 2004, more than 12,000 community college students have transferred to a Penn State location to pursue a bachelor’s degree.