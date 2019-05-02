Steiner consignment tops heifer sale

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Ohio Holstein Spring Heifer Sale was held April 20 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Wooster, averaging $1,007 on all consignments.

The 45 live lots averaged $989 and embryo lots averaged $1,275.

Topping the sale at $3,500 was a winter yearling selling with an embryo contract. Pine-Tree Arria 7897-Red, consigned by Matthew Steiner, Marshallville, Ohio, was purchased by Richman Farms, William Indoe, Lodi, Ohio and Kiko Family Farms, Randall Kiko, Salem, Ohio.

Toppglen Goldwyn Whisk-ET, a winter calf consigned by Tyler Topp, Smithville, Ohio, sold for $2,550 to Liberty Genetics, Winchester, Ontario, Canada.

Selling for $2,300 was Richman CA Maema TY 1313-Red, a fall calf consigned by William Indoe, and purchased by Leanne Workman, Belmont, Ohio.

Miley Unix Glass, a fall calf consigned by Jason Miley, West Salem, Ohio, sold for $2200 to Aaron Carle, East Rochester, Ohio.

Consigned by Miley Holstein Farm LTD, West Salem, Miley Unstopbull Graden-Red sold for $2,000 to Ethan Booth, Carrollton, Ohio.

Auctioneer was Steve Andrews, Wooster, with Ted Renner, Dalton, Ohio, reading the pedigrees. Ringmen were Phillip Topp, Botkins, Ohio, and Randall Kiko, Salem. The bids coming in on Cowbuyer were handled by Chad Griffith.