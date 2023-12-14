Strickler honored by International Association of Fairs

SALT LAKE CITY —The International Association of Fairs and Expositions inducted Virgil Strickler into its Hall of Fame on Nov. 28 at the IAFE Convention and Trade Show held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Strickler has been the general manager of the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair for 20 years, and plans to retire soon. Under Strickler’s tenure, the Ohio State Fair saw significant innovation and achievement. It set and broke many attendance and financial records, and several buildings were upgraded.

“The induction of Virgil Strickler into the IAFE Hall of Fame is a testament to his unparalleled dedication and profound impact on the fair industry,” said Marla Calico, President and chief executive officer of the IAFE. “We are honored to celebrate his remarkable achievements.”

Rising Star Award

Alicia Shoults, of the Ohio State Fair, received the IAFE’s Rising Star Award, which recognizes a young person who demonstrates leadership in the IAFE.

She previously served as a member of the Young Professionals Steering Committee, a zone director on the IAFE’s governing board of directors and currently serves as the 2024 Convention Program Committee chair.

Shoults has also seen the Ohio State Fair through changes and challenges since her internship in 2005, including the constant evolution of social media, starting a podcast, introducing infant care and nursing stations and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2019, she was promoted to assistant general manager. During the pandemic, Shoults was even temporarily reassigned to the Ohio Department of Health, where she served as press secretary and managed COVID communications.

Other recognition

Rachael Lough, of the Ohio State Fair, was recognized as a graduate of the Institute of Fair Management. Launched in 2007, the institute consists of a series of courses covering the areas of core competency necessary for industry professionals and volunteers involved in the production of their agricultural fairs. Courses include management, risk management, marketing, programming, operations and year-round facility usage. Lough was among 26 individuals who met all of the Institute of Fair Management requirements to move to graduate status.

The Ohio State Fair also entered several competitions and won first place awards, in division four: Best First Year Event NOT produced by Facility Staff; Website (Facility Specific) Sponsorship InnovaDon; First Time Sponsorship; and Promotional Advertising: Outdoor.