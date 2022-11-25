Students collectively raise funds to purchase wheelchair for peers

The definition of community service is work done by a person or group that benefits others. Students at Miami Trace High School in Washington Court House, Ohio, collaborated for a worthy cause while also promoting a sense of culture within the student body.

The school-wide Kiss-a-Pig Wheelchair Fundraiser occurred in late October with the intent of purchasing a wheelchair for the high school. MTHS students did not disappoint.

The Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Officer Team was made aware of the need in the high school for a new wheelchair. The building currently had one wheelchair for students to use if needed during the school day. However, the current wheelchair had been repaired several times and, while still functional, was not ideal for daily use.

With this information, FFA officers went to work developing a fundraiser where the entire student body, as well as teachers, could take part.

Six teachers were asked were asked to volunteer to “kiss a pig” in exchange for donations by the students: Rache Littleton, Dakota Scott, Cory Patton, Phil MacNamara, Mary Ann Carson, Joanna Stitt and Sara Randolph.

During lunch periods, students were able to place money in jars with teachers’ names. At the end of the week, the teacher with the most donations agreed to kiss a pig during the schoolwide pep rally.

Throughout the week of Oct. 17, the student body donated a total of $676 toward the purchase of a new wheelchair. During the school pep rally, it was announced that social studies teacher, Scott, was the winning teacher and presented a 5-pound piglet, provided by Huff Farms, to kiss.

In addition to the winning teacher, Bryan Sheets, high school principal, and Ryan Davis, high school assistant principal, volunteered to kiss the pig as well if the students reached the goal of raising $500. With this goal well exceeded, the administration also took part in the pep rally smooching.

This event brought out a lot of laughs, but it allowed for the entire high school, staff and students included, to collectively work together to benefit students and fulfill a need.

With the goal of $500 well exceeded, the Miami Trace FFA chose to use the money to purchase not only one wheelchair for the high school, but three wheelchairs in total, one for each of the buildings in the district.

After consulting with the district’s physical therapist, a wheelchair was chosen to meet the needs of elementary through high school-aged students.

The Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA presented the wheelchairs to each school administrator and building nurse, Nov. 16.