Students pursuing beef careers earn $1,500 scholarships

New Orleans, La. — Ten $1,500 scholarships for the next school year have been awarded by the National Cattlemen’s Foundation to outstanding students pursuing careers in the beef industry. The scholarships are sponsored by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME).

Colorado State university student Olivia Willrett of Illinois was the overall winner of the scholarship. Her winning essay entry was titled “Tracing Beef from Farm to Fork.” In addition to receiving to the scholarship, Willrett also won a trip to the 2019 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans, La., Jan. 30 to Feb. 1.

Other winners

The other nine students, each earning $1,500 CME scholarships from NCF, were:

Katie Gardner, Arkansas, University of Arkansas

Ryan Beany, Florida, University of Florida

Grady Woodard, Kansas, Kansas State University

Lauren Mosher, Iowa, Iowa State University

Bailey Morrell, Colorado, Colorado State University

Sydni Lienemann, Nebraska, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Shelby Souva, Michigan, Lansing Community College

Shaye Koester, North Dakota, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Nolan Newman, Ohio, Ohio State University