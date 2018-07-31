Summit County junior fair sale sets new records second year in a row

<

>

1 View Summit_gr_steer For the third year in a row, Makala Jones exhibited the grand champion market steer at the Summit County Fair, which brought in a record bid of $28 a pound. Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, bought the 1,280 pound steer.

2 View Summit_res_rabbit The Summit County Fair reserve champion market rabbit, weighing 13.9 pounds, was shown by Dylan Liepold and purchased by Kristina Roegner for Ohio Senate for $300.

3 View Summit_res_lamb The Summit County Fair reserve champion market lamb, weighing 140 pounds, was shown by Stash Apana and purchased by Brad and Nancy Polen of Polen Meats and Zack, Jessica and Stetson Ranta of Dozer Enterprise for $6 a pound.

4 View Summit_gr_rabbit The Summit County Fair grand champion rabbit pen, weighing 13.1 pounds, was shown by Makala Jones and purchased by Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Ron Ziler, for a new record $450.

5 View Summit_gr_turkey The Summit County Fair grand champion market turkey, weighing 37.6 pounds, was shown by Cassidy Moore and purchased by Horvath Electric, represented Jeff Moore, for a new record of $1,400.

6 View Summit_res_steer The Summit County Fair reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,285 pounds, was shown by Chase Sedensky and purchased by Ron and Nancy Marhofer of Ron Marhofer Auto Family for a new record of $17 a pound.

7 View Summit_res_chicken The Summit County Fair reserve champion market chicken pen, weighing 30 pounds, was shown by Kristine Roegner and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, for a new record of $750.

8 View Summit_gr_duck The Summit County Fair grand champion market duck, weighing 23.4 pounds, was shown by Cody Luther and purchased by Paul and Paula Hyde of Hyde’s Automotive for a new record of $925.

9 View Summit_res_hog The Summit County Fair reserve champion market hog, weighing 264 pounds, was shown by Luke Coblentz and purchased by Sarchione Chevy and Sarchione Ford, represented by Ron and Zoey Ziler and Wesley and Piper Brechbiel for $9.50 a pound.

10 View Summit_gr_lamb The Summit County Fair grand champion market lamb, weighing 143 pounds, was shown by Stash Apana and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, for $8.50 a pound.

11 View Summit_res_turkey The Summit County Fair reserve champion market turkey, weighing 37 pounds, was shown by Stash Apana and purchased by Emmett Equipment Company, represented Chuck Soulek, for a new record of $950.

12 View Summit County Fair circus act The Super 3 Ring Circus performed at the Summit County Fair July 28.

13 View Catching some Zzzs When you've had a bit too much fair food and you just got to take a nap.

14 View Summit_gr_hog The Summit County Fair grand champion market hog, weighing 291 pounds, was shown by Corey Soulek and purchased by Glenn Leppo of Leppo Rents for $11 a pound.

15 View Summit_res_duck The Summit County Fair reserve champion market duck, weighing 23 pounds, was shown by Dylan Leipold and purchased by Glenn Leppo of Leppo Rents for a new record of $450.

16 View Summit_gr_chicken The Summit County Fair grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 25.6 pounds, was shown by Seth Frient and purchased by Jeannie Helms in memory of Jim Helms for a new record of $950.

17 View Summit County Fair midway The Summit County Fair was July 24-29 in Tallmadge, Ohio.

18 View Summit_gr_goat The Summit County Fair grand champion market goat, weighing 91 pounds, was shown by Abi Jones and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, for a new record of $1,150.

19 View Summit County Fair rides The Summit County Fair was July 24-29 in Tallmadge, Ohio.

20 View Summit_res_goat The Summit County Fair reserve champion market goat, weighing 83 pounds, was shown by Abi Jones and purchased by Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Ron Ziler, for $500.