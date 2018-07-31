Summit County junior fair sale sets new records second year in a row

Summit-County Fair champion steer
For the third year in a row, Makala Jones exhibited the grand champion market steer at the Summit County Fair, which brought in a record bid of $28 a pound. Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, bought the 1,280 pound steer. (Catie Noyes photos)

(Scroll down for photo gallery; click on an individual’s name to see a larger photo)

July 28, 2018
Sale total: $143,786.60 (new record)
Total Lots:  163

RABBITS
Number of Market Lots: 9

Grand champion: Makala Jones
Bid: $450            Weight: 13.1 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Reserve champion: Dylan Liepold
Bid: $300            Weight: 13.9 pounds
Buyer: Kristina Roegner for Ohio Senate

 

CHICKENS
Number of Market Lots: 41

Grand champion: Seth Frient
Bid: $950 (new record)             Weight: 25.6 pounds
Buyer: Jeannie Helms in memory of Jim Helms

Reserve champion: Kristine Roegner
Bid: $750 (new record)             Weight: 30 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family

 

TURKEY
Number of Market Lots: 44

Grand champion: Cassidy Moore
Bid: $1400 (new record)             Weight: 37.6 pounds
Buyer: Horvath Electric

Reserve champion: Stash Apana
Bid: $950 (new record)             Weight: 37 pounds
Buyer: Emmett Equipment Company

 

Ducks
Number of Market Lots: 14

Grand champion: Cody Luther
Bid: $925 (new record)             Weight: 23.4 pounds
Buyer: Hyde’s Automotive

Reserve champion: Dylan Leipold
Bid: $450 (new record)             Weight: 23 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Summit_gr_steer

For the third year in a row, Makala Jones exhibited the grand champion market steer at the Summit County Fair, which brought in a record bid of $28 a pound. Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, bought the 1,280 pound steer.
GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 9

Grand champion: Abi Jones
Bid: $1150 (new record)            Weight: 91 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family

Reserve champion: Abi Jones
Bid: $500             Weight: 83 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

 

 

LAMBS
Number of Lots: 5

Grand champion: Stash Apana
Bid: $8.50/pound            Weight: 143 lbs.
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family

Reserve champion: Stash Apana
Bid: $6/pound             Weight: 140 pounds
Buyer: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise

 

HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 31

Grand champion: Corey Soulek
Bid: $11/pound           Weight: 291 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Reserve champion: Luke Coblentz
Bid: $9.50/pound              Weight: 264 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

 

STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 10

Grand champion: Makala Jones
Bid: $28/pound (new record)            Weight: 1280 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family

Reserve champion: Chase Sedensky
Bid: $17/pound (new record)              Weight: 1285 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family

 

Auctioneers and Ringmen:
Matt Kiko and Eric Bevington, Kiko Auctioneers, Andy Stegh and John Stegh, ringmen

Previous sale results:

<
Catie Noyes lives in Ashland County and earned a bachelor's degree in agriculture communications from The Ohio State University. She enjoys photography, softball and sharing stories about agriculture.

