Susan Crowell honored by Ohio State

COLUMBUS — Retired Farm and Dairy Editor Susan Crowell, of Lisbon, Ohio, will receive the 2021 Meritorious Service Award from the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) Alumni Society.

Crowell is being recognized for her significant contributions to agriculture as well as to the college.

Bobby Moser, of Dublin, Ohio, will also receive the Meritorious Service Award. Moser served as CFAES dean and OSU’s vice president of agricultural administration for more than 20 years. Crowell and Moser will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony, March 4.

Crowell, who joined Farm and Dairy in 1985, was named editor in 1989. She retired in 2019. During her tenure, she also served in various advisory and leadership roles within Ohio’s agricultural community, many of them connected to Ohio State’s ag college.

After starting on the advisory council for the Columbiana County office of OSU Extension, she was named to the state OSU Extension advisory council in 1993 and served on the council until 2019, and is a past secretary-treasurer and president of the council.

She is also a founding member of the National Extension Foundation National Leadership Council. Crowell was also appointed to the advisory council to the dean of OSU’s CFAES, and also served as one of three volunteer delegates to the national Council on Agricultural Research, Extension and Teaching, or CARET, affiliated with the Association of Public and Land Grant Universities.

In that capacity, she served a four-year term as CARET’s liaison to the Extension Committee on Organization and Policy, which is the governing body of the national Cooperative Extension System.

She is also slated to receive the 2021 Meritorious Service to CARET award, along with former U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, March 2.

In 2015, she received the National Friend of Extension Award from Epsilon Sigma Phi (ESP). The award is the highest recognition for non-Extension laypersons, companies or organizations presented by ESP, the national Extension professional organization.

A charter member of the Ohio Agricultural Communicators Association, Crowell has also been honored for her work by the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Ohio Agri-Women, the American Sheep Industry Association, the National Newspaper Association, North American Agricultural Journalists, American Agricultural Editors’ Association and Society of Professional Journalists.

Crowell and her husband Keith live in Columbiana County, Ohio. They have two adult children, Annette White and Jon Crowell.

Other winners

Other CFAES alumni award winners include:

– Young Professional Achievement Award: Cindy Barrera, Ph.D., 2016; Ken Davis, B.S., 2008;

– International Alumni Award: Claudio Ribeiro, Ph.D., 2005; Yuri Lopes Zinn, Ph.D., 2005;

– Distinguished Alumni Award: David Adamkin, B.S., 1970, animal sciences; Robert Downey, B.S., 1977, animal sciences; Marsha Martin, M.S., 1978, plant pathology; Ph.D., 1981, plant pathology; John Newton, M.S., 2010, agribusiness and applied economics; Ph.D., 2013, agribusiness and applied economics; Sen. Bob Peterson, B.S., 1983, animal sciences; and Sally Rockey, M.S., 1982, entomology; Ph.D., 1985, entomology.