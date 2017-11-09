Syngenta obtains gene-editing technology

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — Syngenta announced Nov. 2 it has attained a non-exclusive IP license from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard for CRISPR-Cas9 genome-editing technology for agricultural applications.

Technology

Syngenta is applying this technology in multiple crops, including corn, wheat, tomato, rice and sunflower.

“Gaining access to CRISPR-Cas9 technology will allow us to accelerate the rate of innovation in the development of new plant varieties, and bring novel traits into the hands of growers faster, and with greater efficiency,” said Michiel van Lookeren Campagne, global head of seeds research at Syngenta.

“Using this advanced technology will help us deliver on the 21st century food production challenges.”

Details

