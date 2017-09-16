Share with us your 4-H memories

The 4-H experience probably taught you responsibility, compassion, respect and the value of hard work. It helped you become a confident child and adult.

If you are 4-H grown, we want to know what you are thankful for. Tell us your story by finishing the sentence “Thank you 4-H …”

We will publish responses during 4-H week in October.

Send responses to Farm and Dairy 4-H Week, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460 or editorial@farmanddairy.com. Include your name, hometown, state and phone number or email for verification. Phone numbers and emails will not be published. The deadline is Sept. 26.

You can respond on Twitter to @farmanddairy with #thankyou4H.