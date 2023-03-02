The Dairy Shrine seeks applicants for annual scholarship program

FORT ATKINSON, WI — The Dairy Shrine is again looking for applications for its annual scholarship program. Applications are accepted from March 1 until the deadline of April 15. Official scholarship application award forms are available on the Dairy Shrine website, www.dairyshrine.org/youth.

The National Dairy Shrine Student Recognition Program recognizes and rewards graduating seniors planning a career in the dairy industry. There will be a $2,000 cash award given to the top selection, a $1,500 award for second place, and three to seven $1000 cash awards depending on the number and quality of applicants.

National Dairy Shrine/Dairy Management, Inc. (DMI) Milk Marketing-Dairy Products Scholarships are available to encourage students to pursue careers in the marketing or development of dairy products. The highest selection receives a $1500 scholarship while the other selectees receive $1000 scholarships. Up to five scholarships are awarded annually.

National Dairy Shrine/Dairy Management, Inc. (DMI) Education & Communication Scholarships are available to encourage students to pursue careers in the education or communication of the value of dairy products and the dairy industry. The highest selection receives a $1500 scholarship while the other selectees receive $1000 scholarships. Up to five scholarships are awarded annually.

Kildee Scholarships are offered for Post Graduate study. Qualified applicants may include the top 25 All-American contestants in one of the past three National Intercollegiate Dairy Cattle Judging Contests plus members of the First and Second Place teams in the North American Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge National contest. These students are eligible to apply for up to two $3000 graduate school scholarships.

NDS Merton Sowerby Junior Merit Scholarship recognizes and rewards current college juniors planning a career in the dairy industry. There will be a $1,500 cash award given to the top selection and two to five more $1000 cash awards depending on the number and quality of applicants.

NDS Mike Lancaster Sophomore Merit Scholarship recognizes and rewards current college sophomores planning a career in the dairy industry. There will be a $1,500 cash award given to the top selection and two to five more $1000 cash awards depending on the number and quality of applicants.

Depending on number and quality of applicants there will be two to four Maurice Core Freshman Scholarships awarded in the amount of $1,000 to a freshman college student attending a four year agricultural college. This scholarship is sponsored from a fund created in honor of Maurice E. Core long-time industry leader and past Executive Director of National Dairy Shrine.

Up to Two NDS Marshall McCullough scholarships of $1000 are awarded annually to college freshmen attending a four-year college or university and majoring in: Dairy/Animal Science with a Communications emphasis or Agriculture Journalism with a Dairy/Animal Science emphasis. This scholarship fund was created by Dr Marshall McCullough of Athens, Georgia.

Up to two NDS Iager Dairy Scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $1,000 to second year college students enrolled in a two-year agricultural college. This scholarship is sponsored by a fund created by Mr. and Mrs. Charles Iager of Fulton, Maryland.

There are three Klussendorf scholarships given in the amount of $1,500 to students in their first, second, or third year at a two or four year college or university. Applicants need to major in Dairy or Animal Science with intentions to enter the dairy cattle industry. These scholarships are funded by the Klussendorf Association.

There are four McKown scholarships given in the amount of $1,500 to students in their first, second, or third year at a two or four year college or university. Applicants need to major in Dairy or Animal Science with intentions to enter the dairy cattle industry. These scholarships are funded by the Klussendorf/McKown Fund.

If you would like to apply for any of these scholarships, please visit the Dairy Shrine website at www.dairyshrine.org/youth to download the applications. If you have any questions, please contact the Dairy Shrine office at info@dairyshrine.org. Recipients of these awards will be announced this summer, with the presentation of scholarships to be made at the annual Dairy Shrine awards banquet in Madison, Wisconsin on Monday October 2, 2023.