The Farm At Doe Run wins Pa. Farm Show cheese Best of Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Team Doe Run of The Farm at Doe Run, Coatesville, took home gold for the fourth year in a row for Best of Show, during the Cheese Competition at the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show Jan. 6.

This year there were 57 entries submitted from 19 Pennsylvania creameries, class winners include:

Cow’s Milk Cheeses

Cheddar, Colby, and Monterey Jack:

1. Paradise Cheddar, exhibited by Ben Glick, Alpine Heritage Creamery, Paradise, Lancaster County;

Flavored Cheddar, Colby, & Monterey Jack:

1. Hot and Spicy Curdz, exhibited by Emily Montgomery, Calkins Creamery, Honesdale, Wayne County.

Swiss and Alpine Style:

1. St. Malachi, exhibited by Team Doe Run, The Farm at Doe Run, Coatesville, Chester County;

2. Swiss, exhibited by Richard Koller, Fairview Swiss Cheese, Fredonia, Mercer County.

Soft Cheeses:

1. Clover, exhibited by Stephanie Angstadt, Valley Milkhouse, Oley, Berks County;

2. Whole Milk Ricotta, exhibited by Devon Pachete, LaMagna Cheese, Verona, Allegheny County.

Bloomy Cow Cheese:

1. Noble Road, exhibited by Emily Montgomery, Calkins Creamery, Honesdale, Wayne County.

Semi-Soft, Semi-Hard and Hard Cheese:

First – Royer Mountain, exhibited by Anthony Rice, Clover Creek Cheese Cellar, Williamsburg, Blair County.

Flavored Semi-Soft, Semi-Hard, Hard Cheese:

1. Tomme Mole, exhibited by Susan Miller, Birchrun Hill Farm, Chester Springs, Chester County.

Goat’s Milk Cheeses

Soft Cheese:

1. Fresh Chevre, exhibited by Indie Loevner, Goat Rodeo Farm and Dairy, Allison Park, Fayette County.

Bloomy Goat Cheese:

1. Chickabiddy, exhibited by India Loevner, Goat Rodeo Farm and Dairy, Allison Park, Fayette County.

Semi-Soft, Semi- Hard, and Hard Cheese:

1. Pickering, exhibited by Catherine M. Renzi, Yellow Springs Farm, Chester Springs, Chester County;

Second- Hootenanny, exhibited by India Loevner, Goat Rodeo Farm and Dairy, Allison Park, Fayette County.

Sheep’s Milk Cheeses

1. Shepherds Delight Tomme, exhibited by Mark Zimmerman, Otterbein Acres with Revittle, Harrisburg, Dauphin County.

All Milks/Mixed Milk Cheeses

Blue-veined:

1. Birchrun Blue, exhibited by Susan Miller, Birchrun Hills Farm, Chester Springs, Chester County;

Washed Rind/Smear Ripened:

1. Red Cat, exhibited by Susan Miller, Birchrun Hills Farm, Chester Springs, Chester County.

Smoked Cheese:

1. Smoked Gouda, exhibited by Rudy Yoder, Farmer Rudolphs, Lebanon, Lebanon County;

2. Swiss, exhibited by Richard Koller, Fairview Swiss Cheese, Fredonia, Mercer County.

Open Classes Mixed Milk:

1. The Creamery Collection Batch #15, exhibited by Team Doe Run, The Farm at Doe Run, Coatesville, Chester County;.

Best in Show:

1. St. Malachi, exhibited by Team Doe Run, The Farm at Doe Run, Coatesville, Chester County.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show cheese competition is open to Pennsylvania producers, who may enter up to four cheeses to be judged on technical and aesthetic qualities in 20 categories.

Cheese are submitted in whole wheels or blocks, and judged on appearance and packaging; flavor and aroma; body and texture; and cheese-specific characteristics.