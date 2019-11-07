Third fishing line approved by Ohio Wildlife Council

COLUMBUS — Anglers may use a maximum of three fishing lines on Ohio’s portion of Lake Erie and the Ohio River starting Jan. 1, following new regulations passed by the Ohio Wildlife Council, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

The council approved the use of three lines per person while fishing on Ohio’s portion of Lake Erie, including areas immediately upstream in creeks, rivers and tributaries, as well as the western and eastern units of Ohio River. Regulations allow a person to fish with up to two lines in the remainder of the state.

The council also approved moving Ohio’s free fishing dates to June 20-21. In the future, Ohio’s free fishing dates will be scheduled for the weekend that includes the third Sunday in June. Free fishing dates are open to Ohio residents. During those dates, a license is not required to experience fishing at Ohio’s public lakes, rivers, and reservoirs, including Lake Erie.

On the Ohio River, the council approved reducing the combined daily bag limit of sauger, saugeye and walleye to six fish. The sauger, saugeye and walleye length limit was set at 14 inches in the western fishing unit (from South Point west to the Indiana state line). These changes are designed to align Ohio River fishing regulations with bordering states. The bag limit changes take effect Jan. 1.