Third grader wins class field trip to Ohio egg farm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Livestock Coalition (OLC) announced the winners of its annual student essay contest, which asked Ohio third-grade students to answer the question, “How do Ohio farmers make sure we have good, safe food to eat?”

Students submitted essays in hopes of winning a class field trip to an Ohio livestock farm.

Winner

Laela Colwell, a third-grade student from North Union Elementary School, in Richwood, was selected as the grand-prize winner, awarding her entire class an expenses-paid field trip to the Nature Pure LLC, a family-owned and operated egg farm in Raymond, Ohio.

In her essay, Colwell explained how farmers provide excellent care for their animals, which ensures safe, healthy food for consumers.

Honorable mention

In addition, five Ohio third-grade students were awarded honorable mention certificates.

The students are Lydia Colahan, Westfall Elementary, Williamsport; Justin Scott, Harrison East Elementary, Hopedale; Elizabeth Raines, North Adams Elementary, Seaman; Kenzington Younkin, Scioto Elementary School, Commercial Point; and Jersey Glover, Gables Elementary, Columbus.

Curriculum

Before writing essays, students participated in OLC’s For Your InFARMation program.

A free, three-day lesson plan is provided to Ohio third-grade teachers to teach students about farmers and the Ohio economy, livestock farming, keys to safe and healthy food, energy and renewable resources, as well as careers in agriculture.

The For Your InFARMation materials are updated annually and are available at ForYourInFARMation.com.