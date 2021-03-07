Thomas Puch named Ohio CCA of the Year

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Certified Crop Adviser Program is announcing Thomas Puch, of Carrollton, Ohio, as the 2021 CCA of the Year.

Puch is an agronomist at Heritage Cooperative, responsible for developing nutrient management plans, making weed management and seed recommendations, taking soil samples, scouting and more. His total-farm approach helps growers improve profitability, while also increasing their awareness of environmentally beneficial and sustainable practices.

“Tom looks for all ways to improve a grower’s bottom line and help them be successful, he believes the growers success is his success,” said Michelle Egli, who nominated Puch for the award. “Tom continues to adapt new technologies and help growers to be sustainable into the ever-changing agricultural industry. He continually strives to help shape and better the industry for the next generation.”

According to Egli and grower John Martig, who also nominated Puch for the award, Puch is a mentor to young farmers and agribusiness professionals.

“He is the kind of crop advisor that ag schools should pattern their students to be like,” said Martig. “This would stand true for students studying to become better farmers and for students studying to become advocates for agriculture through teaching or otherwise.”

The state award recognizes an individual who is highly motivated, delivers exceptional customer service for farmer clients in nutrient management, soil and water management, integrated pest management and crop production and has contributed substantially to the exchange of ideas and the transfer of agronomic knowledge within the agricultural industry in Ohio.

Puch was recognized at the 2021 CCA Annual Meeting Feb. 10. He received a plaque and a $1,500 cash award.