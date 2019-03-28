Those corn boxes can be hazardous for children

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Make your agritourism corn box into a sandbox, safety experts urge.

An increasingly popular agritourism activity, providing corn or other grains for children to play in, raises safety concerns.

Choking, allergies, animal feces, poor ventilation, inadequate supervision and crowding can occur, especially in repurposed grain bins.

The one-page resource, Safety Concerns: Grain Boxes and Play Bins, suggests safer alternatives to grain, safeagritourism.org/wp-content/uploads/2019-03-14-Corn-Box-Play-Bins.pdf.

Toy farm equipment can be added to sandboxes and sand/dirt tables.

Water tables are another alternative.

More information on corn, sand and other agritourism topics can be found at safeagritourism.com.