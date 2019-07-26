Throlson American Bison Foundation offers 2019 scholarship

The National Bison Association (NBA) has announced the 2019 Throlson American Bison Foundation Scholarship amid continued growth in consumer demand for healthy, natural bison meat.

The Throlson American Bison Foundation is named after its founder, Ken Throlson, DVM, a pioneer of the modern bison business and awards outstanding college students with an interest in the burgeoning bison industry.

“The Throlson American Bison Foundation Scholarship program has been established to recognize, encourage and promote leadership among future bison industry professionals,” said Dave Carter, executive director of the NBA.

In January 2020, the Throlson American Bison Foundation will award scholarships totaling, but not limited to, $10,000 to outstanding college junior, senior or graduate students studying fields related to the bison industry.

A minimum of $2,000 of the $10,000 amount will be awarded in the memory of Richard Zahringer to a student pursuing a degree in agriculture economics, agribusiness, or accounting. Ideally, this student will have a future interest in livestock and specifically bison.

The online scholarship application is available at https://bisoncentral.com/ our-partners/ and must be completed by Oct. 1, 2019. Award announcements will be made no later than Nov. 11, 2019. For more information, contact the NBA office at (303) 292-2833, or jim@bisoncentral.com