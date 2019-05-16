Timber expo to be held June 7-8

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Businesses and individuals connected to Pennsylvania’s forest-products industry can learn about goods, services, best practices and industry trends at the 2019 Forest Products Equipment and Technology Exposition, June 7 and 8, at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days site at Rock Springs.

Parking and admission are free.

Timber 2019, the biennial trade exposition is aimed primarily at loggers, sawmill operators, value-added processors and forest landowners.

The event is hosted by the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences and the Pennsylvania Forest Products Association.

More information is available by calling 814-863-2873 or by visiting the show website at agsci.psu.edu/timber.

Free course

A Pennsylvania Sustainable Forestry Initiative training course is scheduled June 7 and will enable loggers to meet their annual PA SFI continuing-education requirements. The course is free, with a $20 administrative fee charged to those who wish to register for continuing-education credit.