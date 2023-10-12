Top Ohio Angus breeders recognized

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The 10 producers who registered the most Angus beef cattle in the state of Ohio recorded a total of 1,253 Angus with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2023, which ended Sept. 30.

The 10 top recorders in Ohio are Maplecrest Farms, Hillsboro; Optum Angus LLC, Seaman; OHC Angus, South Charleston; GMC Genetics LLC, Proctorville; Markota Angus Ranch LLC, Elkton; Jerry L Bornemann, Toledo; BLLB Farm’s LLC, Jackson; Raines Farms, Seaman; Burgett Angus Farm LLC, Carrollton; and Way View Cattle Co LLC, Hebron.

Angus breeders across the nation in 2023 registered 300,761 head of Angus cattle. For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association, visit ANGUS.org.