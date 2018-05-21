Top Ohio wines win Director’s Choice awards

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Ohio winemakers were honored during a special event at the Statehouse for retailers, distributors, restaurateurs and winery owners.

Nearly 20 wines were evaluated by a panel of judges and Ohio Agriculture Director David T. Daniels presented the 2018 Director’s Choice award to the following recipients.

Best White Wine

2016 Riesling Reserve

Debonne Vineyards, Lake County.

Best Red Wine

2015 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

Meranda-Nixon Winery, Brown County;

2014 Vin de Rouge

Henke Winery, Hamilton County

Best Dessert Wine

2016 Cabernet Sauvignon Ice Wine

Kosicek Vineyards, Ashtabula County.

Quality wines

All of the Director’s Choice award recipients are eligible for the Ohio Quality Wine designation, assigned to wines made from at least 90 percent Ohio-grown grapes.

These wines must also achieve at least 15 of 20 points on a sensory evaluation and pass a chemical analysis before receiving the quality seal.

In a separate ceremony, several Ohio wines were honored at the 2018 Ohio Wine Competition held May 8-9 at the Lodge at Geneva in Ashtabula County and conducted by Kent State University Ashtabula.

Overall Best of Show, Maize Valley Riesling; Best of Show Sparkling Wine, Meier’s Reiem Spumante; Best of Show White Wine, 2017 Ferrante Signature Series Pinot Grigio; Best of Show Red Wine, 2015 Fulton Grove Winery Syrah; Best of Show Blush Wine, Doughty Glen Laughing Blush; Best of Show Fruit Wine, Vinoklet Sweet Jackie; Best of Show Dessert Wine, 2016 Ferrante Vidal Blanc Ice Wine.

The Ohio Grape Industries Committee is housed at the Ohio Department of Agriculture and provides wineries a means to market their top-quality wines against well-known California and European wines.

