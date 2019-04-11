Top performers at the 2018 Penn State Flower Trials

MANHEIM, Pa. — The year 2018 was a challenging one for growers of annual and perennial plants. This was no different at the Penn State Flower Trials, and by the first week of October 2018, the Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Manheim had received 26 inches of rainfall above the annual average, with almost three months left to go in the year.

These conditions challenged growers throughout the state as well as at the Penn State Experiment Station.

Diseases

Plant diseases were more abundant in the 2018 growing season, and it was difficult to keep container fertility levels up to target ranges.

With the unusual weather, many plants that had done well in previous seasons were not up to their typical past performance. This was not so much due to breeding and genetics, but rather a climatological repercussion occurring with the overabundant rainfall.

In one event, there was more than 7 inches in two hours, and another storm dropped just over 11 inches.

Twenty-two entries received a perfect score of (five out of five) for the 2018 growing season, out of the 999 total entries tested. There were also 43 entries that received a final score of 4.9 out of 5.0.

Top performers fact box

Top performers at Penn State Flower Trials:

Angelonia AngelMist Spreading White, Ball FloraPlant

Artemesia MAKANA Silver, Terra Nova Nurseries

Calibrachoa Callie Coral, Syngenta Flowers

Carex ColorGrass Carex Bronco, PanAmerican Seed

Carex ColorGrass Carex Phoenix Green, PanAmerican Seed

Celosia Kelos Atomic Neon Pink, Beekenkamp

Celosia Kelos Fire Magenta, Beekenkamp

Coleus (Solenostemon) FlameThrower Chipotle, Ball FloraPlant

Coleus (Solenostemon) FlameThrower Salsa Verde, Ball FloraPlant

Coleus (Solenostemon) Flame Thrower Serrano, Ball FloraPlant

Coleus (Solenostemon) Premium Sun Crimson Gold, PanAmerican Seed

Coleus (Solenostemon) Main Street Broad Street, Dummen Orange

Coleus (Solenostemon) ColorBlaze Apple Brandy, Proven Winners

Combinations MixMasters Vindaloo Vision, Ball FloraPlant

Helichrysum Silver Threads, Selecta One

Heuchera NORTHERN EXPOSURE Purple, Terra Nova Nurseries

Hypoestes Hippo Pink, Proven Winners

Hypoestes Hippo White, Proven Winners

Melampodium Jackpot Gold, American Takii

Penstemon DAKOTA Burgundy, Terra Nova Nurseries

Rudbeckia Glitters Like Gold, Intrinsic Perennial Gardens

Sedum Lemon Coral, Proven Winners