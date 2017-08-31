Top ram brings $1,300 at Pa. performance sheep and goat sale

PENNSYLVANIA FURNACE, Pa. — Pennsylvania sheep and goat producers received $66,000 for 106 elite animals during the Livestock Evaluation Center’s 39th annual Performance Tested Ram Lamb and Meat Goat Buck Sale.

The yearly sale provides an opportunity for the region’s producers to purchase the best genetics to improve their herds and flocks.

Top males selected after 77-day ram and 70-day buck performance tests sold Aug. 5 at the center in Pennsylvania Furnace in Centre County.

The tests evaluated growth, average daily gain, muscling and fat deposition.

The 26 rams averaged $612, while the 28 bucks averaged $914. Select females, 24 ewes and 28 does, contributed to the exceptionally strong sale.

Top buck, ram

The top-selling buck, a senior purebred/percentage, was consigned by William and Jody Weist of Middleburg, Snyder County, went for $1,400 to Ricky Keeseman of Burnt Cabins, Fulton County.

The top-selling ram, a Dorper from T & J Farms of Wellsville, New York, brought $1,300, going to Joni Blackburn of Connellsville, Fayette County.

All rams and bucks passed a breeding soundness exam and sold with growth and feed efficiency data as well as loin measurements and fat thicknesses obtained through ultrasound scan. Producers can use this data to make important breeding and sales decisions that will bring more value to consumers and increase farm profitability.

The Livestock Evaluation Center is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. For more information, call 814-238-2527, email ghubbard@pa.gov, or visit www.livestockevaluationcenter.com.