Town hall, webinars highlight farm show

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — An online, town-hall-style event featuring the dean of Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences and the secretary of the state Department of Agriculture will highlight Penn State programming during the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will be held virtually Jan. 9-16.

At 10 a.m. Jan. 13, College of Agricultural Sciences Dean Rick Roush will join Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding for a Zoom town hall meeting to discuss issues affecting Pennsylvania agriculture. Roush and Redding also will answer audience questions during the 60-minute event. Those registering for the town hall can submit questions or suggest discussion topics in advance.

Sessions will be 45 to 60 minutes long. Webinars are free, but registration is required.

Saturday, Jan. 9

– 8 a.m. — Issues Facing Grandfamilies

– 9:15 a.m. — Dismiss the Myths: Common Myths About Ticks, Mosquitoes, and Other Vectors

– 3 p.m. — Connecting Kids with Nature and Forests

Sunday, Jan. 10

– 8 a.m. — Planning for Risk: Risk Management for New and Beginning Farmers

– 9:15 a.m. — Tick Behavior and Protection from Ticks

– 3 p.m. — Weathering the Storm in Agriculture: How to Cultivate a Productive Mindset

Monday, Jan. 11

– 8 a.m. — Solar Energy and Agriculture: New Opportunities

– 9:15 a.m. — Protecting Your Family’s Water

– 10 a.m. — Spotted Lanternfly 101

– 1 p.m. — Points to Ponder Before You Raise Poultry

– 3 p.m. — Ask Penn State Extension Experts About Home Food Preservation

Tuesday, Jan. 12

– 8 a.m. — Backyard Woodlots

– 9:15 a.m. — Techniques for Managing Some Common Household Insect Pests

– 3 p.m. — A Positive and Open Discussion About Type 2 Diabetes

Wednesday, Jan. 13

– 8 a.m. — Master Watershed Steward Informational Session

– 9:15 a.m. — How to Avoid Common Home Food Safety Mistakes and Myths

– 10 a.m. — Farm Show Town Hall Meeting with Penn State Dean Rick Roush and Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding

– 1 p.m. — Small and Backyard Poultry: Ask the Expert

– 3 p.m. — Rain to Drain, Slow the Flow (For Adults Teaching Youth Through a Hands-On Activity)

Thursday, Jan. 14

– 8 a.m. — Creating a Backyard Oasis for Wildlife

– 9:15 a.m. — Pond Management

– 1 p.m. — Being an “EggSpert”: Buying and Cooking Eggs

– 3 p.m. — Let’s Cook at Home for Weight Management

Friday, Jan. 15

– 9:15 a.m. — Backyard Stream Repair

– 10 a.m. — Welfare and Practices Employed by Commercial Poultry Farms

– 1 p.m. — Candling Eggs at Home

– 3 p.m. — Let’s Cook at Home: The DASH Diet

Saturday, Jan. 16

– 8 a.m. — Family Forum: Common Challenges Facing Families with Young Children

– 9:15 a.m. — Stormwater in Your Community

– 3 p.m. — Where to Begin as a Forest Landowner: Exploring Options for Inspired Landowners

Online registration can be found at extension.psu.edu/farm-show.