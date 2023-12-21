Towpath Trail section to close for riverbank stabilization in CVNP

By -
0
5
trail

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — Cuyahoga Valley National Park has closed approximately 1.5 miles of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail north of Station Road Bridge Trailhead in Brecksville through May 3, 5 a.m. Mondays through 6 p.m. Fridays. The trail will be open on weekends.

The closure is necessary for public safety while a contractor completes riverbank stabilization. No detour is available. The work in the Station Road area will be completed in two phases. Phase 1 includes the area north of Station Road. Details of Phase 2, south of Station Road, will be announced in 2024.

In 2022, the park announced $14 million in funding for a project received through the Great American Outdoors Act’s Legacy Restoration Fund to stabilize sites along the Cuyahoga River where erosion is threatening the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail and the tracks for the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.