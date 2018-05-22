Traditions Sauces wins CIFT Excellence Award

TOLEDO, Ohio — Traditions Sauces, the manufacturer of regional brand Brickyard Sloppy Joe Sauce, was recently honored with the CIFT Excellence Award at Walt Churchill’s Market in Perrysburg, Ohio.

The award is in recognition of exceptional achievement in the development of the food company and the contribution to the industry and state. CIFT stands for Center for Innovative Food Technology, and is a business startup organization that supports agriculture and the food industry.

“Our company has experienced rapid growth in a short period of time, and it was in part through the assistance of CIFT,” said Don Hill, Jr., owner of Traditions Sauces. “We are very proud of Brickyard Sloppy Joe Sauce, and excited for the future as we expand in several more states across the country.”

While serving in the U.S. Navy in Afghanistan, Hill ate a sloppy Joes sandwich from a ready-to-eat meal. He longed for the cherished sloppy Joes family recipe he enjoyed as a child. Upon his return from combat, he sought to determine the viability of packaging and selling the sauce on grocery store shelves.

Hill then reached out to CIFT to make his dream a reality. Using several Ohio-based ingredients, Brickyard Sloppy Joe Sauce is sold in six states across several hundred stores including Walmart, Kroger, Giant Eagle, Walt Churchill’s Market, House of Meats, Sautter’s Markets, Kazmaier’s, and several others.

Later this year, there are plans to introduce a new product along with the addition of staff. For more information, visit traditionssauces.com. To learn more about CIFT, visit www.ciftinnovation.org.