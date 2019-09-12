Trumbull Co. club to offer shooting sportsfest for youth

VIENNA, Ohio — The Trumbull County 4-H Shooting Sports Pioneers Club will host a free NRA Youth Sportsfest Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fish & Game Club of Vienna on State Route 193.

The event will teach basic gun and archery safety and demystify firearms by providing hands-on experience for youth 9-18. Participants can safely shoot a .22 rifle, a .22 pistol, a shotgun, a muzzleloading rifle and archery equipment with adult supervision.

The Vienna Township Fire Emergency Squad will have an exhibit at the event. A certified instructor will offer a gun safety lesson for participants and parents before the shooting events. A picnic lunch will be provided.

Pre-registration is required by Sept. 15 at 330-898-4486 or larrybeard@aol.com. Parents must sign a release. Participants must not bring their own guns to this event. For more information, call 330-898-4486.