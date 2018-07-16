Trumbull County Fair sale results 2018

(Scroll down for two slide shows)
July 14, 2018
Sale Total: $363,582.25
Total Lots: 313
RABBITS
Number of Pens of Three: 1
Grand champion: Elijah Joo
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 13.20 pounds
Buyer: Green & Golden Farm
MARKET CHICKENS
Number of Market Lots: 38
Average: $13.66 with champions; $13.39 without
Grand champion: Logan Nott
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 22.5 pounds
Buyer: Geauga Credit Union
Reserve champion: Christian Socha
Bid: $22/pound Weight: 23.3 pounds
Buyer: Defense and Energy Systems
TURKEYS
Number of Market Lots: 17
Average: $11.03 with champions;
$8.80 without
Grand champion: Nathan Omerzo
Bid: $35/pound Weight: 44.3 pounds
Buyer: Noble Reynolds Insurance
Reserve champion: Allison Rowe
Bid: $16/pound Weight: 44.3 pounds
Buyer: Geauga Credit Union
MARKET DUCKS
Number of Market Lots: 12
Average: $11.19 with champions; $10.16 without
Grand champion: Drake McFall
Bid: $15/pound Weight: 10.2 pounds
Buyer: Sebastiano Joseph Particone
Reserve champion: Wyatt Baer
Bid: $16.50/pound Weight: 8.1 pounds
Buyer: Martha Yoder for State Represenative
MAKET GEESE
Number of Market Lots: 5
Average: $16.64 with champions; $10.54 without
Grand champion: Kolton Baer
Bid: $15/pound Weight: 12.8 pounds
Buyer: The Review Newspapers
Reserve champion: Heidi Stiffler
Bid: $16/pound Weight: 10.5 pounds
Buyer: Martha Yoder for State Representative
CARCASS GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 4
Average: $7/pound with champions; $580 without
Grand champion: Logan Easterday
Bid: $10.50/pound Weight: 42 pounds
Buyer: Max and Joyce Dade/Camelot Therapeutic Center
Reserve champion: Corey Vanderslice
Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 25 pounds
Buyer: The Review Newspapers
MARKET GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 5
Average: $10.25/pound with champions; $6.61/pound without
Grand champion/county born and bred: Nya Johnson
Bid: $13/pound Weight: 92 pounds
Buyer: Grandmothers Who Care
Reserve champion: Tate Smith
Bid: $19.50/pound Weight: 84 pounds
Buyer: Jim Brown Seed Sales
DAIRY GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 5
Average: $6.33 with champions; $3.75 without
Grand champion/county born and bred: Courtney Hubbard
Bid: $13/pound Weight: 92 pounds
Buyer: Grandmothers Who Care
Reserve champion: Kolton Baer
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 68 pounds
Buyer: Mark Thomas Ford
CARCASS LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 15
Average: $7.91/pound with champions; $7.21/pound without
Grand champion: Mason Coelho
Bid: $ 17/pound Weight: 28 pounds
Buyer: B.C. Automotive
Reserve champion: Mason Coelho
Bid: $17/pound Weight: 34 pounds
Buyer: Highland Field Services
LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 28
Average: $7.13/pound with champions; $6.35/pound without
Grand champion: Justin Hall
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 150 pounds
Buyer: Governor Insurance
Reserve champion/intermediate shepherd: Laura Perticone
Bid: $ 11/pound Weight: 155 pounds
Buyer: Sebastiano Joseph Perticone
Novice Master Shepherd: Blake Yendrek
Senior Master Shepherd: Callae Moody
Junior Master Shepherd: Seri Williams
DAIRY FEEDERS
Number of Market Lots: 18
Average: $ 1.95/pound with champions; $1.91/pound without
Grand champion: Elizabeth Smallsree
Bid: $1.60/pound Weight: 580 pounds
Buyer: Gilanyi Farm
Reserve champion: Grayson Moody
Bid: $2.85/pound Weight: 556 pounds
Buyer: Northside Farms
Outstanding project: Milenka Moody
CARCASS BEEF
Number of Market Lots: 14
Average: $4.49/pound with champions; $4.07/pound without
Grand champion: Madison Murray
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 843 pounds
Buyer: Town & Country, Dr. Moxley
Reserve champion: Andrew Barnett
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 705 pounds
Buyer: W.I. Miller & Sons
STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 32
Average: $3.52/pound with champions; $3.50/pound without
Grand champion: Anistyn Williams
Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 1,282 pounds
Buyer: Amsoil, Ralph and Lois Shelton
Reserve champion: Luke Culp
Bid: $4/pound Weight: 1,384 pounds
Buyer: Geist Associates
Born and Bred: Kolton Baer
Senior/advanced showman: Luke Culp
Intermediate showman: Nya Johnson
Junior showman: Ronald Imhoff
CARCASS HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 25
Average: $3.17/pound with champions; $3.17/pound without
Grand champion: Ella Nevinski
Bid: $3/pound Weight: 171 pounds
Buyer: Mint Dental/Dr. Benton
Reserve champion: Ethan Kimak
Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 166 pounds
Buyer: Lavonne Root
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 94
Average: $3.25/pound with champions; $2.98/pound without
Grand champion: Hunter Griffis
Bid: $15.25/pound Weight: 269 pounds
Buyer: Hovis Tire
Reserve champion: Hunter Griffis
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 252 pounds
Buyer: Cockeye BBQ
Novice Showmanship: Avery Rice
Supreme/Intermediate Showmanship: Riley Phillips
Senior Showmanship: Leeoria Willis
Junior Showmanship: Ronald Imhoff
AUCTIONEERS/RINGMEN:
Drew Turner, Duke Whiting, Mike Davis; Larry and Mike Postlethwait
4-H ROYAL COURT: King, Cody Bartholomew; Queen, Jennifer Greskovich; Prince, Cody Turon; Princess, Milenka Moody.
Jr. Fair King, Christian Socha; Jr. Fair Queen, Leeoria Willis; Jr. Fair Princess, Callae Moody
