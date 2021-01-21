Trumbull County Farm Bureau scholarships available

Trumbull County Farm Bureau is offering scholarship opportunities to students pursuing post-high school education. The scholarship amount is determined by the number of acceptable qualifying applications.

Applicant’s parent/stepparent/legal guardian and/or themselves, must be current Trumbull County Farm Bureau members at the time of application and at payout. Applicants must prove enrollment in a 2- or 4-year degree program and can apply for an undergraduate degree only. Applicants must be considered a full-time student by his/her college, university or technical school. Applicants may reapply yearly for the scholarship but are limited to two (2) Trumbull County Farm Bureau scholarships. Recipients and/or a representative must attend the county Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in the fall. The award will be given following completion of one quarter/semester of school and grades have been submitted to the Farm Bureau office.

The fillable form is available online at http://bit.ly/2021TCScholarship, on our website at www.trumbullfb.org, or by emailing trumbull@ofbf.org. No handwritten forms will be accepted.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 PM on March 31, 2021.

For more information, contact the county Farm Bureau office at 440.426.2195.