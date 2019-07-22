Trumbull fair sale totals $334,314

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information and photos)

July 13, 2019

Sale Total: $334,314.25

Total Lots: 277

CARCASS STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 15

Average: $3.67 with champions; $3.56 without

Grand champion/live rate of gain: Marcus Murray

Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 769 pounds

Buyer: Ainsley Oil Company

Reserve champion: John Shaw III

Bid: $4.25/pound Weight: 823 pounds

Buyer: Cortland Banks

Carcass rate of gain: Maddison Murray

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 38

Average: $2.67 with champions; $2.56 without

Grand champion: Anistyn Williams

Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 1418 pounds

Buyer: Midway Doors — Steve and Jody Burbach

Reserve champion/senior showmanship and outstanding project winner/showman of showmen: Luke Culp

Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 1384 pounds

Buyer: W.I. Miller and Sons

Novice showmanship and outstanding project winner: Sophia Balzer

Junior showmanship and outstanding project winner: Cadence Imhoff

Intermediate showmanship and outstanding project winner: Sydney Morrison

MARKET CHICKENS

Number of Pens: 37

Average: $8.80/pound with champions; $8.38 without

Grand champion: Christian Socha

Bid: $17/pound Weight: 21.2 pounds

Buyer: Bloomfield Livestock Auction

Reserve champion: Julia Byler

Bid: $14/pound Weight: 19.9 pounds

Buyer: Cockeye BBQ

TURKEYS

Number of Market Lots: 17

Average: $12.90 with champions; $8.71 without

Grand champion: Logan Nott

Bid: $75/pound Weight: 34.9 pounds

Buyer: Daniel Polivka

Reserve champion: Logan Easterday

Bid: $16/pound Weight: 38.5 pounds

Buyer: Cockeye BBQ

MARKET DUCKS

Number of Market Lots: 4

Average: $54.80 with champions; $12.45 without

Grand champion: Justin Hall

Bid: $115/pound Weight: 7.3 pounds

Buyer: Green & Golden Farm

Reserve champion: Justin Hall

Bid: $70/pound Weight: 7.3 pounds

Buyer: Countryside Veterinary Service

CARCASS GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 2

Average: $14.15

Grand champion/carcass rate of gain: Carlie Easterday

Bid: $17.50/pound Weight: 45 pounds

Buyer: Camelot Therapeutic Center — Max Dade

Reserve champion: Logan Easterday

Bid: $11/pound Weight: 48 pounds

Buyer: Geauga Credit Union

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 10

Average: $7.62 with champions; $7.90 without

Grand champion/intermediate showmanship and outstanding project winner/live rate of gain: Justin Franko

Bid: $6/pound Weight: 85 pounds

Buyer: Brian Giffis

Reserve champion/senior showmanship/showman of showmen/rate of gain ma: Tate Smith

Bid: $7/pound Weight: 106 pounds

Buyer: Dr. Benton, DDS

Novice showmanship: Ava Stammer

Senior showmanship and outstanding project winner: Amanda Franko

DAIRY GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 4

Average: $5.95 with champions; $4.76 without

Grand champion/dairy goat rate of gain: Trenton Canzonetta

Bid: $9/pound Weight: 76 pounds

Buyer: Grandmothers Who Care — Cathy Hogue

Reserve champion: Trenton Canzonetta

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 77 pounds

Buyer: Grandmothers Who Care — Cathy Hogue

CARCASS LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 9

Average: $9.69/pound with champions; $8.26/pound without

Grand champion: Grayson Moody

Bid: $14/pound Weight: 69 pounds

Buyer: Northside Farms

Reserve champion/senior showmanship/senior master shepherd: Callae Moody

Bid: $16/pound Weight: 63 pounds

Buyer: Northside Farms

Carcass rate of gain: Wyatt Corson

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 26

Average: $6.99/pound with champions; $6.05/pound without

Grand champion: Justin Hall

Bid: $18/pound Weight: 132 pounds

Buyer: Robert Boulware — Highland Field Services

Reserve champion/intermediate showmanship and shepherd/overall showman: Lauren Philips

Bid: $18/pound Weight: 132 pounds

Buyer: Cockeye BBQ

Novice showmanship and shepard: Jordan Ramsey

Junior showmanship and shepherd: Seri Williams

Live rate of gain: Allison Rowe

DAIRY FEEDERS

Number of Market Lots: 15

Average: $2.19/pound with champions; $2.06/pound without

Grand champion: Milenka Moody

Bid: $3/pound Weight: 574 pounds

Buyer: Northside Farms

Reserve champion/junior showmanship: Carter Kibler

Bid: $3/pound Weight: 447 pounds

Buyer: Dr. Ted and Lisa Ramsey

Intermediate showmanship/advanced showmanship: Elizabeth Smallsreed

Senior showmanship: Tim Hanusosky

Rate of gain: Grayson Moody

CARCASS HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 15

Average: $2.73/pound with champions; $2.41/pound without

Grand champion: Ella Thompson

Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 193 pounds

Buyer: W.I. Miller and Sons

Reserve champion: Riley Boggess

Bid: $4/pound Weight: 163 pounds

Buyer: Cockeye BBQ

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 82

Average: $3.43/pound with champions; $3.16/pound without

Grand champion: Hudson Miller

Bid: $12.50/pound Weight: 274 pounds

Buyer: Farm Credit Ag Business

Reserve champion/senior showmanship and outstanding project winner: Riley Philips

Bid: $16/pound Weight: 271 pounds

Buyer: Mihalic Associates and Auctioneers, LLC

Junior showmanship and outstanding project winner: Avery Rice

Novice showmanship and outstanding project winner: Jeremiah Adams

Intermediate showmanship winner: Lauren Philips

Intermediate outstanding project winner: Emily Roper

RABBITS

Number of pens of three: 3

Average: $15.09 with champions; $16 without

Grand champion: Laila Mulligan

Bid: $11/pound Weight: 11.3 pounds

Buyer: Green & Golden Farm

Reserve champion: Emilee Lukehart

Bid: $18/pound Weight: 11.6 pounds

Buyer: Green & Golden Farm

AUCTIONEERS/RINGMEN:

Mike Davis, Duke Whiting, Drew Turner, Mike Postlethwait and Larry Postlethwait

Trumbull Fair Sale 1 of 29