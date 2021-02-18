Tuscarawas County Literacy Coalition offers scholarship

Tuscarawas County Literacy Coalition (TCLC) is offering two $500 scholarships to eligible high school seniors who reside in Tuscarawas County or are enrolled in a Tuscarawas County high school or Tuscarawas County homeschooling network and plan to continue their studies at an accredited post-secondary institution in any course of study.

The scholarship selection is based on essay response, school involvement, extra-curricular and community-based activities, and service to the Tuscarawas County community.

Students seeking the awarded funds must submit a completed TCLC scholarship application form and a 300-500 word typed essay response to the question: How have you or how would you improve literacy in your community? They should also include two letters of recommendation.

Scholarship applications can be mailed to Tuscarawas County Literacy Coalition, PO Box 1173, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 (must be postmarked by March 31, 2021), or emailed to TuscarawasLiteracy@gmail.com with the subject line “TCLC Scholarship.”

Scholarship winners are notified by April 16th.

The TCLC scholarship was established in memory of Keith Rathbun, a former board member and friend of literacy, with the goal of aiding current seniors to continue their efforts towards obtaining a certificate, associate, or bachelor’s degree. It is a onetime only scholarship.

The Tuscarawas County Literacy Coalition is a non-profit organization composed of groups and individuals dedicated to enhancing traditional literacy as well as cultural, financial, health, and technology literacies for all Tuscarawas County residents.

Please visit your school’s guidance counselor office or the Tuscarawas County Literacy Coalition Facebook page for the scholarship application.