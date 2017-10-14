Two eastern Ohio power plants approved

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) separately authorized the construction of natural gas-fired, combined cycle generation facilities in Guernsey and Trumbull counties Oct. 5.

The two facilities will add 2,040 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity to the regional transmission grid.

Guernsey

In Guernsey County, Guernsey Power Station, LLC will construct the 1,100 MW Guernsey Power Station in Valley Township. Guernsey Power Station plans to construct a natural gas pipeline that would supply the facility with natural gas from the Tallgrass Energy Partners Rockies Express Pipeline.

The facility will interconnect to a 765 kilovolt (kV) electric transmission line owned by American Electric Power. Guernsey Power Station plans to commence construction in December 2017 and begin commercial operation by Oct. 31, 2020.

Trumbull

In Trumbull County, Clean Energy Future-Trumbull, LLC will construct the 940 MW Trumbull Energy Center in the village of Lordstown. The facility will be supplied with natural gas from a Dominion East Ohio pipeline and will interconnect to a 345 kV electric transmission line owned by American Transmission Systems, Inc.

Clean Energy Future-Trumbull plans to commence construction in November 2017 and begin commercial operation by June 2020.

In separate business, the OPSB approved a request made by Clean Energy Future-Lordstown, LLC to increase the capacity of its Lordstown Energy Center from 800 MW to 940 MW. The Lordstown Energy Center, authorized by the OPSB in 2015 and is currently under construction in Trumbull County.

Additional information regarding the Guernsey Power Station, the Trumbull Energy Center and the Lordstown Energy Center is available at www.opsb.ohio.gov in case numbers 16-2443-EL-BGN, 16-2444-EL-BGN and 14-2322-EL-BGN, respectively.