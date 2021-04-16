UECU announces 2021 scholarship for utility and energy families

Wyomissing, PA — Utilities Employees Credit Union (UECU), a utility and energy-focused Credit Union, is offering a $3,000 student scholarship to families in the utility and energy industries. Employees working in these fields who are pursuing post-secondary education, as well as family members who are planning to attend college or a technical trade school in the fall of 2021, are encouraged to apply for the scholarship. Applicants can apply for Credit Union membership online at uecu.org/join and submit a scholarship application at uecu.org/scholarship.

Students who submit an application will have an opportunity to grow their money skills with UECU’s virtual-based financial wellness program, CueItUp. Scholarship applicants can choose from an array of financial topics, including Building Healthy Financial Habits, How to Use a Checking Account, How to Use Credit Cards Responsibly, Buying a Car, and many more. Since 2020 was a particularly rough financial year for so many families, the credit union is also offering a free webinar to help parents and students navigate through the financial aid and student loan financing process. The webinar will cover topics like Understanding Financial Aid Letters, Financial Aid Negotiation, and What Happens After You’re Accepted. The live webinar will be held April 21, 2021, at 12 pm ET; families can register online at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7829854712179641870.

For 85 years, UECU has been helping utility employees and their families save on loans, grow their savings, and conveniently manage their finances. Students and young adults getting ready to launch their careers benefit from the Credit Union’s special financing options for first-time borrowers, free checking, free mobile services, and cashback rewards. UECU also offers students and their families a better way to pay for college with fixed and variable rate private student loans.

Credit Union membership is a lifetime benefit, so no matter where students move to, their membership stays with them. Whether they go to school in their home state, move across the country, or travel abroad, they can easily access their accounts, apply for a loan, or speak with a dedicated member service representative. And when it comes time for their first auto loan, mortgage, or credit card, they can turn to a lender they trust.

About Utilities Employees Credit Union

UECU, a not-for-profit financial cooperative, has been helping utility employees and their families reach their life-long goals for 85 years. Located in Wyomissing, PA, the Credit Union serves its 47,000 members nationwide with convenient online and mobile banking services. Without shareholders or branches to maintain, UECU pays members back with no to low fees, free and interest-bearing checking options, exclusive rewards, savings rates consistently higher than the national average, and affordable rates on loans, credit cards, and mortgages. Lifetime membership benefits include financial education, access to financial and retirement planning services, insurance services, and more. UECU is among the six percent of the U.S. Credit Unions to receive the Best of Bauer Status for having earned BauerFinancial’s 5-Star Rating for financial strength for over 30 years! To learn more about UECU’s exclusive member benefits, visit https://www.uecu.org.