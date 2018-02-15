Unpaid sellers have 60 days to file a claim

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After receiving reports that some Pennsylvania livestock producers have not received payments for animals sold through the Westminster Livestock Auction in Westminster, Maryland, state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding provided contact information for the U.S. Department of Agriculture where those producers may file a claim.

Redding said the USDA advises that any affected producers should file a claim with their agency as soon as possible.

“USDA’s Packers and Stockyards Division has jurisdiction on this matter, and they stress that time is of the essence.”

Unpaid livestock sellers have 60 days from the date of the transaction to file a valid claim. Packers, market agencies, and dealers are all subject to the Packers and Stockyards Act, which requires them to pay promptly for all livestock they purchase.

File a claim

Instructions on how to file a bond claim are available through USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service website.

To file a claim, contact the Eastern Regional Office of the Packers and Stockyards Division, part of the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service Fair Trade Practices Program, at 404-562-5840 or toll-free at 1-800-998-3447, or visit ams.usda.gov.