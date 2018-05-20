Updated DowDuPont seed corn scorecard

WILMINGTON, Del. — Corteva Agriscience, the name for the new agriculture division of DowDuPont, has released its regional seed distribution strategy for the U.S.

Corteva Agriscience will go to market through five regional corn and soybean seed brands: Dairyland Seed, Hoegemeyer, NuTech, Seed Consultants and Terral.

Brodbeck, Curry, Doebler’s, Pfister and Prairie Brand will be combined with the five regional seed brands.

For example, in the eastern Corn Belt, Doebler products, as well as some Brodbeck and NuTech products, will be available through Seed Consultants, based in Washington Court House, Ohio. And as part of the change, some staff from Doebler’s, Brodbeck and NuTech will join Seed Consultants.

Pioneer will remain the company’s global flagship seed brand. The U.S. retail channel will be served primarily by Mycogen and Terral.

The company will maintain the AgVenture independent network of regional seed companies and will continue to sell cotton seed through its Phytogen brand and alfalfa through Alforex.

The DowDuPont merger, which closed in 2017, resulted in more than a dozen seed brands in the U.S. that sell Corteva Agriscience corn and soybean seed, genetics or traits.

“We have some outstanding brands with long histories, good people and loyal customers and we intend to honor those legacies,” said Brian Barker, multi-channel seed brand leader for Corteva Agriscience.

The majority of employees and dealers who supported Brodbeck, Curry, Doebler’s, Pfister and Prairie Brand will be offered positions or dealerships in the new structure. Popular products from these brands will continue to be available through the regional seed brands.

The Corteva Agriscience innovation pipeline will enable expanded technology and genetic access to the industry through a growing licensing and distribution business to independent seed companies.

Current U.S. agreements will remain in place. DuPont Pioneer and Dow AgroSciences will honor program, product and service obligations for existing seed orders.

Customers and distributors should contact their local seed representative or account manager with questions.