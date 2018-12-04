US Secretary of Ag announces new OneUSDA Internship Program

Washington, D.C. — Today, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the “OneUSDA Internship” opportunity for Summer 2019. As part of the Federal Pathways Program, the OneUSDA Internship will provide students a way to explore serving their country through a career in government while gaining work experience in agriculture, natural resources, rural development, and other career fields.

“The improvements we’re making to internships at USDA will enable us to recruit the best and retain the best,” said Secretary Perdue. “Today’s young people are the future of America and there are few things more American than agriculture. We’re aiming to find young talent, with a diverse background, across all 50 states, to begin their careers as an intern with USDA.”

Who qualifies?

The OneUSDA Internship Program offers Federal opportunities to students currently enrolled in qualifying educational programs or institutions, with a comprehensive developmental program intended to provide students with experience in a dynamic work environment that will enhance their educational goals and shape their career choices. An internship with USDA will involve various components of on-the-job experience, mentorship, and training tailored to the student’s education, experience, and interests.

Past interns

During 2018, USDA was proud to host more than 3,000 interns throughout the country, about half of which were through the Federal Pathways Program. In the Summer of 2019, USDA will hire Pathways Interns in hundreds of locations across every state in the country for the following occupational fields:

Veterinary Science

Biological Sciences (e.g., natural resources management forestry, wildlife biology, fish biology, ecology, botany, rangeland management, recreation)

Engineering

Agribusiness, Contracting, Procurement, and Industry

General Administration and Office Support

Apply today

USDA is making sure the Summer 2019 OneUSDA internship job announcement is easier-than-ever for college students to find and apply for. After choosing the geographic region of preference and the career path that best matches with students’ area of study and professional aspirations at http://www.usda.gov/ Internships, students simply follow the weblinks to https://www.usajobs.gov/ to set up an account, then follow the prompts to apply to the internship.

When applying, applicants will also have an opportunity to indicate their preferred area of interest and USDA Agency or office. USDA will start reviewing applications on December 9, and the application window will close on January 18, 2019.

For more information, visit www.USDA.gov/Internships.