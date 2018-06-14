USDA extends deadline for Dairy MPP

WASHINGTON — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has extended the re-enrollment deadline for the Margin Protection Program (MPP) for Dairy through June 22.

The revised program protects participating dairy producers when the margin — the difference between the price of milk and feed costs — falls below levels of protection selected by the applicant.

USDA has already issued more than $89 million for margins triggered in February, March, and April, and USDA offices are continuing to process remaining payments daily.

“Last week we re-opened enrollment to offer producers preoccupied with field work an additional opportunity to come into their local office to sign-up. We did get more than 500 new operations enrolled but want to continue to provide an opportunity for folks to participate before the next margin is announced,” said Perdue.

He said more than 21,000 American dairies have visited the FSA offices to sign up for 2018 MPP coverage.

The re-enrollment deadline was previously extended through June 8.

Revamped Dairy MPP

Under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, Congress made adjustments to provisions of the MPP program to strengthen its support of dairy producers.

USDA encourages producers contemplating enrollment to use the online web resource at www.fsa.usda.gov/mpptool to calculate the best levels of coverage for their dairy operation.

The next margin under MPP, for May 2018, will be published on June 28, 2018. Therefore, all coverage elections on form CCC-782 and the $100 administrative fee, unless exempt, must be submitted to the county FSA office by June 22.

All dairy operations must make new coverage elections for 2018 during the re-enrollment period, even if the operation was enrolled during the previous 2018 sign-up. Coverage elections made for 2018 will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2018.

To learn more, find a local USDA Farm Service Agency county office at offices.usda.gov or visit www.fsa.usda.gov.