USDA finds more bird avian influenza cases

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed two additional findings of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild birds — one in Colleton County, South Carolina and one in Hyde County, North Carolina.

These finds follow confirmation on Jan. 14 of HPAI in a wild bird in Colleton County, South Carolina. All three findings are H5N1 HPAI. These findings are not unexpected, as wild birds can be infected with HPAI and show no signs of illness. They can carry the disease to new areas when migrating.

APHIS anticipates additional wild bird findings as our robust wild bird sampling program continues into the spring. APHIS will post these and all future wild bird findings on its website on a weekly basis. Stakeholders should check the website on a routine basis, as no future stakeholder announcements are planned for wild bird findings.

Since wild birds can be infected with these viruses without appearing sick, people should minimize direct contact with wild birds by using gloves. If contact occurs, wash your hands with soap and water, and change clothing before having any contact with healthy domestic poultry and birds.

Hunters should dress game birds in the field whenever possible and practice good biosecurity to prevent any potential disease spread. Biosecurity information is available at aphis.usda.gov/publications/animal_health/2015/fsc_hpai_hunters.pdf.

Given these additional findings, anyone involved with poultry, commercial or backyard flocks alike, should review their biosecurity plan and enhance their biosecurity practices to assure the health of their birds. APHIS has materials about biosecurity, including videos, checklists, and a toolkit available for producers on our website.

In addition to practicing good biosecurity, all bird owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and report sick birds or unusual bird deaths to state or federal officials, either through their state veterinarian or through USDA’s toll-free number at 1-866-536-7593. Additional information on biosecurity for backyard flocks can be found at healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov.