Vineyards to host Twilight Grape Tour

GENEVA, Ohio — Ohio State Extension will hold the 2017 Northeast Ohio Twilight Grape Tour Aug. 28, 5:30-8 p.m., at Laurello Vineyards and Winery, 4573 state Route 307 E.

Tour

This year’s tour will focus on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for juice and wine operations. Participants will learn more about the sanitation measures required for grape crushing and bottling areas.

Dan Milo, food safety supervisor for the Ohio Department of Agriculture, will discuss the GMP requirements for wineries and fresh juice producers and demonstrate a “mock” safety inspection.

Produce safety rules and the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act will also be discussed for juice and u-pick operations managers as well as apple producers.

Details

Dinner will be served at approximately 7 p.m. and includes meat lasagna, salad, bread, dessert and non-alcoholic beverages. Wine can also be purchased individually.

The registration fee is $20 per person.

To register contact the Ashtabula County Extension office at 440-576-9008. A complete registration flyer is available at go.osu.edu/ne-events.