Virtual dairy farm tours begin Oct. 30

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This year’s Fall Virtual Farm Tours, coordinated by the American Dairy Association North East, are set to begin on Oct. 30.

The upcoming tours are:

• Oct. 30 – Del-Rose Farm, Bloomville, New York

• Nov. 20 – Ideal Dairy, Hudson Falls, New York

• Dec. 22 – Scattered Acres Farm, Catawissa, Pennsylvania

Two separate tour sessions will occur on the same day at each farm including: a deep dive tour with lesson plans for grades 6-12 and a general tour with lesson plans for Pre-K- Grade 5 students. The program also includes free teacher-developed student lesson plans. For more information visit https://www.americandairy.com/dairy-farms/virtual-farm-tours/.