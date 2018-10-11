Virtual field trips connect students to dairy farms

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Teachers can bring the farm to the classroom with American Dairy Association North East’s two new virtual farm tours this fall.

The 45-minute real-time video chats show firsthand how farmers care for the cows and their land and produce high-quality milk for consumers.

Students will have the opportunity to send questions to the farmers, who will answer live.

Two dairy farms are featured.

On Oct. 26 at 9:15 a.m., George Andrew of EL-VI Farms, LLC, in Newark, New York, will guide a tour for elementary students.

On Nov. 14 at 1 p.m., Katie Dotterer-Pyle of Cow Comfort Inn in Union Bridge, Maryland, will host a tour geared toward high school students.

Each tour will be recorded and made available for later viewing.

Teachers can visit www.americandairy.com/dairy-in-schools/virtual-farm-trip.stml to select a date and register for a tour.

For more information, contact Emma Andrew-Swarthout at eandrew@milk4u.org.