Volunteers needed for Pa. 4-H State Leadership Conference

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s annual 4-H State Leadership Conference is looking for volunteers to run workshops for their weekend-long conference for kids ages 13-18 to practice their leadership and teambuilding skills and make connections with agricultural advocates.

Some topics requested are as follows: how to build a resume, why youth voice matters, plan a service-learning project, working with children with disabilities, adapting for inclusivity(teambuilding), teambuilding, public speaking, communication, how to teach leadership, impromptu speaking/impromptu at events, etiquette, time management, building confidence, creative writing to tell the 4-H story, building your network, stress management, dress for success.

The conference will be held Feb. 2 to 4, at Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, 215 Innovation Blvd., State College, Pa.

For more information, contact Jeanette Stackhouse at jmb6036@psu.edu.