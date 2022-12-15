W.Va. to sponsor lifetime hunting license giveaway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s lifetime license giveaway is back for a fourth year.

Hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in the month of December will automatically be entered into the drawing. The giveaway is open to residents and non-residents.

One resident will win a lifetime hunting, trapping and fishing license, and one non-resident will win a three-night lodge stay at Pipestem Resort State Park with two zipline tour tickets. Other prizes include state park gift cards, cabin stays and gift bags.

The prize drawing is sponsored by the WVDNR and the West Virginia Department of Tourism. Winners will be announced in January 2023.

To enter the giveaway, residents may purchase a Class A, Class B, Class AH, Class X, Class XP, Class X3, Class XP3, Class XJ or Class AHJ license. Non-residents may enter by purchasing a Class E, Class EE, Class AAH, Class XXJ or Class AAHJ license.

All licenses can be purchased at WVhunt.com or at an authorized license agent. Annual licenses can also be purchased as gifts by calling the WVDNR licensing unit at 304-558-2758.

If the recipient has previously held a license, only the recipient’s name and date of birth will be needed. If the recipient has never had a license before, you may need additional information to establish an account.

For more information about the giveaway, rules and prize descriptions, visit WVdnr.gov/licensegiveaway. Additionally, hunters are reminded of another opportunity to win prizes. The WVDNR’s Big Buck Photo Contest is open to submissions until Dec. 27. To learn more about the contest, visit WVdnr.gov/photocontest.