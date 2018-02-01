Walnut Creek caramel popcorn recalled

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Miller’s Creamery, New Philadelphia, Ohio, is issuing a voluntary recall of Walnut Creek Foods’ Old Fashioned Caramel Popcorn, due to an undeclared soy allergen on the label. Old Fashioned Caramel Popcorn products are packaged in clear, 15 ounce bags and carry a Walnut Creek Foods label. All “best by dates” for these products are included in the recall.

The product was distributed by Walnut Creek Foods, Millersburg, Ohio, and was sold through a variety of retail locations in the following states: Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture discovered the issue during a routine visit. There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in the recall, however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of food borne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately.

Customers with a soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to Walnut Creek Foods, 3850 state Route 39, Millersburg for a replacement. Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Gladys Miller of Miller’s Creamery at 330-339-2800.