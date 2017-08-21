The 2017 Waterford Community Fair market livestock sale was Aug. 19. Here’s a list of the champions and their sale prices. You can also scroll down to see a slide show of the winners’ photos, or click on individual youth names to see a larger photo.
Aug. 19, 2017
Waterford, Ohio
Sale Total: $170,525
Total Lots:185
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 185
Average: $921.76 per head
Grand champion: Jacob Huck
Bid: $2,000/head Weight: 263 pounds
Buyer: Citizens Bank Company & Pipe Ridge Processing
Reserve champion: Erin Hague
Bid: $1,200/head Weight: 268 pounds
Buyer: Rodney Rohrbaugh Trucking
Premier exhibitor: Jenna White
Bid: $1,000/head Weight: 262 pounds
Buyer: People’s Bank, Lowell
Junior skillathon: Elaina Lang
Intermediate skillathon: Luke Hoffman
Senior skillathon: Rylee Zimmer
Junior showmanship: Sydnee Cline
Intermediate showmanship: Jillian White
Senior showmanship Erin Hague
Poster contest first: Mason Francis
Poster contest second: Madison Ohse
Poster contest third: Katelyn Huck
Fair royalty:
Queen Faith Weyant
Princess Holly McCoy
Junior Princess Kristen Winstanley
Dairy Princess Julia Hartline