Waterford grand champion
Citizens Bank Company and Pine Ridge Meat Processing purchased Jacob Huck’s grand champion market hog. (Submitted photo)

The 2017 Waterford Community Fair market livestock sale was Aug. 19. Here’s a list of the champions and their sale prices. You can also scroll down to see a slide show of the winners’ photos, or click on individual youth names to see a larger photo.

Aug. 19, 2017
Waterford, Ohio
Sale Total: $170,525
Total Lots:185

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 185
Average: $921.76 per head

Grand champion: Jacob Huck
Bid: $2,000/head              Weight: 263 pounds
Buyer: Citizens Bank Company & Pipe Ridge Processing

Reserve champion: Erin Hague
Bid: $1,200/head              Weight: 268 pounds
Buyer: Rodney Rohrbaugh Trucking

Premier exhibitor: Jenna White
Bid: $1,000/head              Weight: 262 pounds
Buyer: People’s Bank, Lowell

Junior skillathon: Elaina Lang
Intermediate skillathon: Luke Hoffman
Senior skillathon: Rylee Zimmer
Junior showmanship: Sydnee Cline
Intermediate showmanship: Jillian White
Senior showmanship Erin Hague
Poster contest first: Mason Francis
Poster contest second: Madison Ohse
Poster contest third: Katelyn Huck

Fair royalty:
Queen Faith Weyant
Princess Holly McCoy
Junior Princess Kristen Winstanley
Dairy Princess Julia Hartline

Waterford reserve champion

Purchased by Rodney Rohrbaugh Trucking, Erin Hague’s reserve champion market hog sold for $1,200. (Submitted photo)
