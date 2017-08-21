The 2017 Waterford Community Fair market livestock sale was Aug. 19. Here’s a list of the champions and their sale prices. You can also scroll down to see a slide show of the winners’ photos, or click on individual youth names to see a larger photo.

Aug. 19, 2017

Waterford, Ohio

Sale Total: $170,525

Total Lots:185

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 185

Average: $921.76 per head

Grand champion: Jacob Huck

Bid: $2,000/head Weight: 263 pounds

Buyer: Citizens Bank Company & Pipe Ridge Processing

Reserve champion: Erin Hague

Bid: $1,200/head Weight: 268 pounds

Buyer: Rodney Rohrbaugh Trucking

Premier exhibitor: Jenna White

Bid: $1,000/head Weight: 262 pounds

Buyer: People’s Bank, Lowell

Junior skillathon: Elaina Lang

Intermediate skillathon: Luke Hoffman

Senior skillathon: Rylee Zimmer

Junior showmanship: Sydnee Cline

Intermediate showmanship: Jillian White

Senior showmanship Erin Hague

Poster contest first: Mason Francis

Poster contest second: Madison Ohse

Poster contest third: Katelyn Huck

Fair royalty:

Queen Faith Weyant

Princess Holly McCoy

Junior Princess Kristen Winstanley

Dairy Princess Julia Hartline

Waterford reserve champion Purchased by Rodney Rohrbaugh Trucking, Erin Hague’s reserve champion market hog sold for $1,200. (Submitted photo) < > < > 1 View Waterford reserve champion Purchased by Rodney Rohrbaugh Trucking, Erin Hague’s reserve champion market hog sold for $1,200. (Submitted photo) 2 View Waterford grand champion Citizens Bank Company and Pine Ridge Meat Processing purchased Jacob Huck’s grand champion market hog. (Submitted photo) 3 View Waterford premier exhibitor Jenna White won premier exhibitor, her 262 pound hog was purchased for $1,000 by People's Bank