Wayne, Ashland dairy youth recognized

WOOSTER, Ohio — Wayne and Ashland County dairy producers presented scholarships and recognized dairy youth during the Wayne Ashland Dairy Service Unit’s annual meeting at the Buckeye Ag Museum.

Outstanding youth

Ashley Hawvermale was selected as the Outstanding Dairy Youth. Hawvermale, of Wooster, has participated in Dairy Palooza, dairy judging, skillathon and Dairy Quiz Bowl. Her show ring honors include junior champion Holstein at the World Dairy Expo, junior champion milking shorthorn at the World Dairy Expo, and second in showmanship at the World Dairy Expo.

Scholarships

Elijah Steffen and Austin Dotterer were named as the Dairy Service Unit Scholarship recipients. Steffen, of Apple Creek, is a student at Houghton College, majoring in biology. He is also employed on the family dairy farm.

Dotterer is a student at Smithville High School where he is a member of the National Honor Society and Smithville FFA. He holds his Greenhand, chapter and state FFA degrees. He placed second in the state in fruit production and is also employed by Pine Tree Dairy.

Ambassadors

Madicyn Rupp was selected as the junior dairy ambassador, and Joey Reynolds was named alternate. Rupp, 10, is the daughter of Matt and Melissa Rupp and attends Norwayne Elementary where she is in fifth grade.

She is a member of the Canaan Country Cousins 4-H Club. Reynolds, 13, is the daughter of Dave and Jennifer Reynolds and attends Dalton Middle School where she is in eighth grade. She is a member of Dalton Equestrians and More 4-H Club.