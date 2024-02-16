Wayne County Barn Survey Revival set for March 1

WOOSTER, Ohio — There will be a Wayne County Barn Survey Revival March 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Buckeye Agricultural Museum & Education Center, 877 West Old Lincoln Way.

This free event is being presented by the Ag Success Team and Friends of Ohio Barns. Participants can learn about the preservation and significance of historic timber-framed barns and how to conduct or complete a barn survey in their county. Talks include the Historic Family Farm program and permanent easements.

The museum will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Call 330-464-0624 for more information.